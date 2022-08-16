Senior PSNI officer appointed as Garda anti-corruption chief

Jonathan Roberts has been appointed to the role of Assistant Commissioner in An Garda Síochána.

A former senior PSNI officer has been sworn in as a garda before taking up the role of the forces new Assistant Commissioner in charge of tackling internal corruption.

Jonathan Roberts was appointed to the role on Monday following his selection by the Policing Authority as force’s new Assistant Commissioner in charge of Governance and Accountability.

“Jonathan has a wealth of organisational and operational experience that will be of immense benefit to An Garda Síochána as we continue to improve the service we provide,” Commissioner Drew Harris said in a statement.

Mr Roberts will formally take up the role in October following the retirement of Assistant Commission Patrick Clavin. He will be responsible for the internal governance of the Garda, including policing standards, the Anti-Corruption Unit and the Risk Management Unit.

He is one of several external appointments to the most senior ranks of the Garda in recent years. Others include Mr Harris himself, who came from the PSNI, and Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxon who came from Toronto Police.

Mr Roberts’ most recent role was the head of learning and development and professional standards in the PSNI.

In his 26 year career, he has also served as District Commander for Belfast, the head of the PSNI college and the head of the Major Investigation Team.

He has extensive experience in serious crime investigation, including investigating several high profile murders.