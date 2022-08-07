Funeral of child who died in Sligo caravan park to take place on Monday

Emergency services and gardaí were called to the scene at the Atlantic Caravan Park on Friday afternoon. Photograph: Frank Miller

The funeral takes place on Monday of four-year-old Alice Kitty Dunleavy, who died on Friday after being hit by a car in a caravan park in Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

Alice’s funeral will take place at St Muredach’s Cathedral in her home town of Ballina, Co Mayo, on Monday morning, with the funeral proceeding to a local cemetery.

She was on holidays with her family at the Atlantic Caravan Park when she was seriously injured in an incident involving a car.

Emergency services and gardaí were called to the scene on Friday afternoon, after the car reversed into the young girl. She was rushed to University Hospital Sligo afterwards but later died.

Alice is survived by her parents, John and Ann Marie, sisters Rose and April, and wider family.

A Garda spokesman said a family liaison officer had been appointed to support the family.