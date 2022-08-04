National Gallery appoints first female director

Dr Caroline Campbell said a visit to the national gallery as a teenager had inspired her initial interest in art.

The National Gallery of Ireland has appointed Dr Caroline Campbell as its new director, the first time a woman has been selected to run the gallery in its 158-year history.

Dr Campbell replaces Sean Rainbird, a British art historian who has been director of the Merrion Square gallery in Dublin city centre since 2012.

The new Belfast-born director will take up the position in November this year. Dr Campbell is currently the head of collections and research at the National Gallery in London, and has previously held senior positions in the Ashmolean Museum and the Courtauld Gallery.

A graduate of the University of Oxford and the Courtauld Institute of Art, Dr Campbell will be the 14th director of the national gallery and the first woman to hold the role.

Mary Keane, chair of the National Gallery’s board, said it was “thrilled to have a person of Caroline’s calibre” take on the position. “Caroline’s impressive experience, knowledge and passion will inspire both the gallery team and our visitors, and we eagerly anticipate seeing her vision for the gallery brought to life in the coming years,” she said.

In a statement, Dr Campbell said a visit to the national gallery as a teenager inspired her initial interest in art so taking over as director of the institution was a “huge pleasure”.

“I look forward to working with the board and the gallery’s staff on this world-class collection, making its riches available to as wide an audience as possible both in Ireland and internationally through exhibitions, research and education,” she said.

Mr Rainbird, the outgoing director, said he wished Dr Campbell every success in the role and looked forward “to seeing the gallery prosper over the coming years”.

Earlier this year the gallery was on the receiving end of criticism from artists and staff, over its decision to award a catering contract to a company that provides services to direct provision centres, which accommodate asylum-seekers.

Aramark, who provides catering services to several direct provision centres, was awarded a €7.5 million contract to run a cafe in the gallery and provide other catering services. The controversy led to a small number of artists pulling their work from the gallery in protest.