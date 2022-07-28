Man in 20s dies after motorcycle crash in Rathmines

At about 2.15am on Thursday morning, gardaí received reports of a seriously injured motorcyclist on St Clare’s Avenue between Grosvenor Square and Leinster Park. The man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the city morgue where a postmortem will be conducted.

The scene was subsequently preserved and a technical examination took place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses this incident to come forward. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage and were travelling in the vicinity are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda station on 01-666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.

The man’s death brings to 96 the number of people who died on the State’s roads this year, an increase of 28 on this time last year.

Earlier this week. Minister of State for Road Transport Hildegarde Naughton described the increase in road deaths as “gravely concerning”.