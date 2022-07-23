Tributes paid to former Fine Gael TD Kieran Crotty who has died

Tributes have been paid to former Fine Gael TD Kieran Crotty who died on Friday at the age of 91.

The tributes have been led by Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar who called him “a true public servant”. Mr Crotty served as a TD Carlow/ Kilkenny from 1969 and 1989. He was also a businessman.

“My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Kieran Crotty,” said Mr Varadkar. “Kieran was a true public servant for his city of Kilkenny where he was well known as a businessman and public representative.

“In total he gave over 30 years of his life to public service through his time in the Dáil and on Kilkenny County Council where he served as mayor of Kilkenny for six terms. First elected to the Dáil in 1969, he served the people of Carlow and Kilkenny as a TD for over 20 years.

“Kieran was deservedly awarded Freeman of Kilkenny in 2015. He contributed so much to his community including helping to found the ‘Keep Kilkenny Beautiful’ committee, the work of which has resulted in a number of Tidy Towns awards for Kilkenny over the years.

“He was very involved in both Kilkenny Rugby Club and Dicksboro GAA with whom he won a county title in hurling in 1951.

“My sincere condolences go to his wife Margaret, son Pat and daughters, Angela, Hillary, Margaret and Mary, his nephew Cllr David Fitzgerald all of his extended family.”

Former taoiseach John Bruton said Mr Crotty lived “an exceptionally productive life”.

“I wish to pay tribute to the life of Kieran Crotty, former chairman of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, who has just died,” he said. “Kieran was a strong and independent minded chairman.

“He brought very valuable practical business experience to bear on political issues. He came from a family that has given great political service to this state, and continues to do so to this day.

“He was one of my oldest political friends, first elected to the Dáil as we were on the same day in 1969. Finola and I extend heartfelt sympathy to Margaret and all the Crotty family at this very sad time.”

Mr Crotty’s funeral will take place on Monday at 11am in St Canice’s Church, Kilkenny. A funeral notice on RIP.ie said Mr Crotty died “peacefully, surrounded by his family, at University Hospital, Waterford”.