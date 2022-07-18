Ireland records hottest day for 135 years as temperatures hit 33 degrees in Dublin

Nicole Maguire and Kai Bennett and their dog Blú on Dollymount Strand in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Ireland has provisionally recorded its hottest day for 135 years with a 33 degrees reported at the Phoenix Park, where observations first began in 1831.

If confirmed, this is the second highest temperature recorded in Ireland, surpassed only by the 33.3 degrees recorded at Kilkenny Castle on June 26th, 1887.

The Phoenix Park reading surpasses Dublin’s previous hottest day on August 2nd, 1990.

A weather station in Trim, Co Meath has recorded 33.4 degrees at 1.06pm on Monday. This is 0.1 degrees above that highest temperature recorded at Kilkenny Castle1887.

However, a Met Éireann spokesman said although the Trim station is connected to its Weather Observations Website (WOW), it is not an official one and the record will not count.

Other stations which have breached 30 degrees on the hottest day of the year so far are Casement Aerodrome in Co Dublin, Oak Park in Co Carlow, Shannon in Co Clare and Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon.

[ Southern Europe battles wildfires as heatwave spreads north ]

[ Heatwave tips from Irish abroad: Close your curtains ]

Similar high temperatures are expected in many parts of the south and east on Monday as a plume of hot air, which has brought record temperatures to Spain and France, crosses Ireland. A status yellow temperature warning is in place until Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, Dublin Airport recorded its highest temperature since records began almost 80 years ago. A temperature of 28.9 degrees was recorded at the station at midday on Sunday, breaching the previous record of 28.7 degrees. Records at the station stretch back to 1943.

Weather Standalones/Dollymount Strand Kitesurfers on Dollymount Strand in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan/ The Irish Times. (TOM HONAN/it_freelance)

Met Éireann head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said Monday will be the hottest day of the “mini-heatwave”, though Tuesday will be another very hot day over parts of Leinster. A heatwave is defined as five consecutive days with temperatures over 25 degrees.

Despite the forecasted temperatures, Ms Cusack said it was unlikely the record national temperature for July would be broken. This was 32.5 degrees recorded at Elphin, Co Roscommon on July 19th, 2006. However, she said the highest temperatures today will be “in the same ballpark”.

The hot spell will last until Tuesday and will be broken with thunderstorms and heavy showers which will herald a return to more normal weather for this time of year.

Maynooth University professor of physical geography (Climate Science) Peter Thorne said last year’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) working group had noted that temperature extremes are becoming more frequent and more severe due to human influences on the climate system.

Tonight will be warm with temperatures staying above 14 to 18 degrees, especially in the east.

Met Éireann also warned of the potential for heat stress, particularly for more vulnerable people, with the solar UV index listed as high on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather is expected to continue to be very warm over the eastern half of the country on Tuesday but temperatures will drop to 22 to 26 degrees. It will be cooler further west with highs of 16 to 22 degrees.

The outlook for the rest of the week is for more cloudy, cooler conditions.