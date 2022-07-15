Limerick lose their prince Cian Lynch as All-Ireland fever takes hold

Devoted Limerick fan fan Anthony `Whacky` Galvin from Garryowen shows his passion for his heroes ahead of the All-Ireland final against Kilkenny at Croke Park on Sunday. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Limerick GAA supporters were comforting themselves with green and white ice cream following the shock news Cian Lynch was unlikely to play any part for the Shannonsiders in their All-Ireland hurling final showdown with Kilkenny on Sunday.

However, not even a late departure of the Hurler of the Year could dampen the hunger of Limerick super fan Whacky Galvin, who declared: “We’ll skin the cats and take Liam MacCarthy Cup home for the third year in a row”.

The loss of hurling prince Lynch, from Patrickswell, would be a blow to Limerick. However manager John Kiely’s star charges have reached the final without Lynch who only played 15 minutes of championship hurling all year due to injury.

“Listen, it’s a huge blow, but at the same time we have a strength and depth on our subs bench and they have got us through the championship so far, so I wouldn’t worry too much about the Cian Lynch thing,” enthused Galvin.

“We have got this far without Cian, no disrespect to him, but I honestly think Limerick are good enough to win the final, with-or-without Cian. The team are strong enough.”

Galvin will be bringing his legendary green and white attire and craic to Hill 16 to lead his fellow Treatymen and women into battle.

With temperatures set to soar on match day in Dublin, Galvin will be “bringing the factor 50 sun cream” into the Croke Park cauldron.

Building up his green and white base tan in the 21 degree heat in Limerick on Saturday, he joked: “We’ll be dressed like the Spaniards on Sunday”.

“I fancy our chances against Kilkenny because we owe them [after] a couple of defeats, so hopefully we can get over the line against them this time,” Galvin continued.

“There is definitely a good game in Limerick but we will have to get our act together and play the way we know we can if we are to beat Kilkenny. This is a one-off game and you have to throw everything into the basket, so I wouldn’t be holding back.”

Galvin, (56), said Limerick will also be seeking revenge on the Cats, who came out on top in 2007 when both counties last met in a senior hurling final at Croker.

Pledging his loyalty to the Limerick management team, Galvin joked: “They might ask me to come on at half-time, I’m always available . . .hopefully it will be a three in a row for Limerick.”

Fellow Limerick super n Pa Buckley was on his knees at his home in Ballinacurra Weston, praying his hurling heroes will beat Kilkenny. Surrounded by Limerick GAA memorabilia, photographs, flags, medals, bunting, and green cowboy hats, Buckley said a decade of the rosary just to make sure of a right result on Sunday.

All-Ireland final fever in Limerick has heated up alongside heatwave temperatures with giant Limerick GAA flags unfurled from castles, farm sheds, houses and cathedrals.

For those not able to attend the big match, a big screen will show all the hurling action live from Croker at the TUS Gaelic Grounds from 2pm.