A teenage boy has drowned at Burrow Beach near Sutton, Co Dublin. File photograph: David Sleator/The Irish Times

A teenage boy has drowned in the Irish Sea off north Co Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Burrow Beach near Sutton at 7.30pm on Monday after the teenager got into difficulty while swimming.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital and then to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin, where he later died.