Ireland basks in sunshine and good weather set to continue this week

People swim in the sea during good weather at Seapoint beach in South Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Damien Storan / PA Wire

Ireland basked in temperatures rising to almost 26 degrees in some areas on Sunday and the good news is that most of the country is set to enjoy mainly dry and warm weather for the rest of this week.

The highest recorded temperature on Sunday was 25.9 degrees at Shannon Airport with most areas experiencing some welcome warmth with temperatures ranging between 22 and 25 degrees.

Sea fog disrupted the enjoyment of the good weather for some as three beaches in north Co Dublin were closed for about two hours on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Irish Coastguard said that lifeguards had requested the closure of beaches at Portrane, Burrow beach, Howth, and Howth beach. Swimmers were requested to leave the water between about 3pm and 5pm on Sunday. An in shore lifeboat assisted some bathers who had gone to a sand bank at Burrow beach, the spokesman said.

According to Met Eireann, most areas are expected to be warm and dry on Monday with hazy sunshine and temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees.

The weather is expected to stay largely dry and settled in most areas throughout the week, with temperatures ranging between 17 and 24 degrees. It will be coolest along the north western coast where cloudier conditions are expected with possibly some rain, drizzle and a few light showers on some days.