The good (and bad) habits to start (or stop) for your teeth

To keep teeth healthy, always brush lightly with a soft-bristled toothbrush

The secret to healthy teeth and gums isn’t much of a secret – brush twice a day, floss once a day and visit a dentist regularly for cleanings.

“It’s not sexy or surprising, but this is what works if you want to avoid cavities and gum disease,” says Dr Matthew Messina, a clinical director and assistant professor at Ohio State University College of Dentistry.

However, dentists say there’s more we could be doing to promote oral health. Here are some good and bad habits they suggest starting – or stopping.

Bad: Using a toothbrush or toothpaste that contains charcoal

Charcoal-infused brushes and toothpastes can be effective at whitening teeth, but the benefits come at a cost.

“Charcoal is incredibly abrasive,” says Dr Messina. “It whitens your teeth by sanding away the outer layer of tooth enamel.”

Enamel is the hard, crystalline tissue that covers and protects your teeth. While removing a little enamel can have a temporary whitening effect, over time that lost enamel will weaken your teeth and can lead to staining, cracks, cavities and other problems.

“The body doesn’t make more tooth enamel, so anything we do that wears it away is a bad idea.”

Good: Brushing gently, with a soft brush

Using a hard-bristled toothbrush and brushing forcefully can wear away enamel as well, and can lead to gum recession and tooth lesions.

“People in general tend to brush too hard, and that can hurt your teeth and gums,” says Dr Natalie Peterson, a clinical associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry.

“If your brush bristles are spread out or splayed while you brush, you’re pressing too hard.”

Instead, brush lightly with a soft-bristled toothbrush and try holding it like you would a pen, “as it is harder to exert too much pressure holding it that way”.

If you’re finding it difficult to remember to brush gently, Dr Peterson says switching to an electric toothbrush can be helpful.

“Many of them will alert you if you use too much pressure.”

Bad: Drinking sports drinks, soda and flavoured coffee

We’ve all heard that sugar “rots your teeth”. More precisely, researchers have found that sugary foods and beverages support the kinds of mouth bacteria that cause tooth decay and gum disease.

Acidic foods and drinks are also damaging.

“Acid erodes tooth enamel, and so over time can cause quite a lot of destruction,” says Dr Frank Scannapieco, a professor of oral biology.

Sports drinks, energy drinks and soda all tend to be high in both acid and sugar – a double whammy for teeth.

“Even sugar-free sodas have high acid levels,” says Dr Scannapieco.

“If you have one of these drinks a day, that’s not going to be a big problem, but drinking these throughout the day will greatly increase your risk for tooth erosion.”

Flavoured coffee drinks are another sneaky but significant source of acids (from the coffee) and sugar (from the sweet additions).

“We often have patients where we are trying to figure out where their cavities are coming from, and it often turns out to be from flavoured coffees,” Dr Peterson says. “Those caramel macchiatos or whatever sometimes contain even more sugar than soda.”

Good: Swishing with water

Rinsing your mouth with water immediately after eating or drinking can help neutralise acidity, remove residual sugar and clear away the kinds of bacteria that cause cavities and bad breath.

“Especially if you’ve been eating or drinking something sweet or acidic, swishing with water afterwards will be beneficial,” says Dr Messina. “Something that simple can help neutralise any damage.”

Good: Postponing post-meal brushing

Brushing enamel that has been temporarily softened by acids and sugars can wear it away, Dr Messina says. “If you can wait 30 minutes after eating or drinking before brushing, that’s better for your teeth.”

During that period, the tooth enamel will “remineralise” as the acid loses its effect, he says. “But the bacteria stay around unless we remove them by brushing and flossing.”

Bad: Using toothpicks

“Habitual tooth picking – whether with a fingernail or wood toothpicks – can lead to injury to the gums between the teeth, gum abscesses, sensitive teeth or abrasion of the teeth,” says Dr Scannapieco.

If you feel the need to pick, he recommends cleaning between the teeth with interdental brushes. They’re safe and effective – perhaps even more effective than floss. Some of his research has also found that these brushes cause less gum irritation than floss.

Bad: Using your teeth as tools

I see people who have used their teeth to bite off the little plastic price tag holders on clothing or to tear open packaging,” says Dr Messina.

Tooth enamel is very strong when compressed, like during biting or chewing, he says, but it is not nearly as strong when it’s bent or flexed.

“Pulling on a plastic tab bends the tooth, and the enamel can break or chip. I see this damage on front teeth all the time.”

– This article originally appeared in the New York Times.