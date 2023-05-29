Summer camps 2023: A guide to the best and most popular non-sports camps

Summer camps have exploded in popularity in recent years. For a variety of reasons, they are not suitable for everyone, but every single year the demand from parents and children increases – in rural and urban areas across the island.

We have divided the in-person camps into two. If you are looking for sports-related camps – GAA, tennis, rugby, multi-sports, etc – click here for our guide.

Below is our guide to summer camps that do not involve sports. There is everything listed here from coding to cooking, archaeology to acting – hopefully you and yours will find something that catches your interest.

ANYONE4SCIENCE

For children who love experiments and activities – this camp involves everything from what to do with slime, to using solar power for cooking and rocket science. There are also experiments and activities inspired by the Harry Potter books. The teen camps will be packed with fun experiments and activities about microbiology, forensics, electronics, soldering, pulleys and levers and other interesting topics.

Location: TU Dublin Grangegorman.

TU Dublin Grangegorman. Dates and times: Throughout July and August there are morning (10am-12.30pm) and afternoon camps (1.30pm-4pm). Full-day camps, including lunchtime supervision (10am-4pm), are also available.

Throughout July and August there are morning (10am-12.30pm) and afternoon camps (1.30pm-4pm). Full-day camps, including lunchtime supervision (10am-4pm), are also available. Ages: 7-13 years. They also have some teen camps suitable for secondary school students who have completed first, second, third or transition year.

7-13 years. They also have some teen camps suitable for secondary school students who have completed first, second, third or transition year. Cost: From €125 for a morning or afternoon camp for a week.

From €125 for a morning or afternoon camp for a week. Website: anyone4science.com

In recent years, however, summer camps have exploded in popularity. Photograph: iStock

ARTZONE

For the creative person in your house, these camps are run by qualified art teachers. The children learn new skills and techniques and above all have fun. Artzone will cover a range of art projects including painting, drawing, materials manipulation and clay construction, with lots of personal design and creative input. For older students, there’s also comic illustration, drawing, painting and sculpture.

Locations: Artzone Studios, Rathfarnham; Taney, Dundrum; St Andrew’s, Malahide; Scoil Mhuire GNS, Lucan; and St Paul’s, Glenageary.

Artzone Studios, Rathfarnham; Taney, Dundrum; St Andrew’s, Malahide; Scoil Mhuire GNS, Lucan; and St Paul’s, Glenageary. Dates and times: July and August, 10am-1pm and 2pm – 5pm (Rathfarnham only).

July and August, 10am-1pm and 2pm – 5pm (Rathfarnham only). Ages: 5-16 years.

5-16 years. Cost: €150.

€150. Website: artzone.ie

BETTYANN NORTON THEATRE SCHOOL

Ireland’s longest running theatre school will hold creative drama camps for children featuring a range of activities such as poetry, puppetry, mime, storytelling, acting and stage craft. For teenagers, choose from specialised courses in acting for stage or film-making, culminating in a full stage production or a short film.

Locations: Dún Laoghaire, Dundrum, Rathmines and Castleknock.

Dún Laoghaire, Dundrum, Rathmines and Castleknock. Dates and times: July 10th-August 25th, 9am-1pm/3pm.

July 10th-August 25th, 9am-1pm/3pm. Ages: 4-7, 7-12, 13-18 years.

4-7, 7-12, 13-18 years. Cost: €200-€500.

€200-€500. Website: bettyann-nortontheatreschool.com

BRICKS4KIDZ

A nice way to bring out creativity in children during the summer with Lego-themed camps. Bricks4Kidz is an international children’s franchise that provides play-based educational programmes, with Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) being at the heart of the camps.

Locations: There are camps in locations including Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Roscommon, Waterford and Westmeath.

There are camps in locations including Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Roscommon, Waterford and Westmeath. Dates and times: Five-day camps in June, July and August.

Five-day camps in June, July and August. Ages: 3-16 years (age range varies in some camps).

3-16 years (age range varies in some camps). Cost: From €80.

From €80. Website: bricks4kidz.ie

Not all kids are in to sports camps, but there are plenty of other options available to entertain them this summer

CAMPA SAMHRAIDH

After running a camp last year, the Coláiste Ghlór na Mara summer camp is back. Students practice their Irish while learning about science, art, home economics and sport. The camp is run with qualified teachers.

Location: Naul Road, Clogheder, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Naul Road, Clogheder, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Dates and times: July 24th -28th.

July 24th -28th. Ages: Suitable for students (coming from both English and Irish speaking schools) that are going into first, second or third year in September.

Suitable for students (coming from both English and Irish speaking schools) that are going into first, second or third year in September. Cost: €145.

€145. Booking: Email campa@cgnm.ie

CONNEMARA MATHS ACADEMY

CMA promises that students will enjoy everything from producing their own newscasts in green screen production to robots using iPads, to building and designing water rockets. These camps are a mix of Steam (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) and adventure activities. Outdoor fun includes kayaking, volleyball and tennis.

Locations: Rockwell College, Co Tipperary and Headfort, Kells, Co Meath.

Rockwell College, Co Tipperary and Headfort, Kells, Co Meath. Dates and times: Four one-week camps in July in Rockwell, and a one-week camp in late July/early August in Headfort. Weekly camps with residential and day options.

Four one-week camps in July in Rockwell, and a one-week camp in late July/early August in Headfort. Weekly camps with residential and day options. Ages: 7-17 years.

7-17 years. Cost: From €350.

From €350. Website: connemaramathsacademy.com

DANCESTEPS

Dancesteps Summer Camp covers ballet, jazz, yoga, hip hop and contemporary. The camp promises to be sociable, fun, good exercise and full of imagination and different modes of expression.

Location: War Memorial Hall, Terenure, Co Dublin.

War Memorial Hall, Terenure, Co Dublin. Dates and times: July 24th-28th. Junior camp is 10am-2pm, Senior camp is 2.30pm-5pm.

July 24th-28th. Junior camp is 10am-2pm, Senior camp is 2.30pm-5pm. Ages: Junior camp is for 7-12 years. Senior camp is for teens.

Junior camp is for 7-12 years. Senior camp is for teens. Cost: €120 for junior camp, €60 for afternoon senior camp.

€120 for junior camp, €60 for afternoon senior camp. Website: dancestepsdublin.com (email ellendowneydance@gmail.com)

DDEN

Dden is offering five different camps this summer – Social Media Literacy; Machine Learning and AI; Leadership and Team Buidling; Data Analytics and Visualisation; and Human Centered Design Thinking. Each digital skills camp week comprises of 40 hours of skills training and fun activities (Machine Learning and AI is 80 hours over two weeks). They will also take home a digital portfolio of their work.

Location: Carlow College, St Patrick’s.

Carlow College, St Patrick’s. Dates and times: June and July, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

June and July, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday. Ages: 13-19 years.

13-19 years. Cost: €250.

€250. Website: dden.ie/collections/summer-camps (email jacqueline@dden.ie)

There are various camps across the country running Stem activities for children this summer. Photograph: iStock

DESIGNER MINDS

This summer, Designer Minds offer science, design and technology camps, as well as art camps, in more than 80 venues around the country. The week is filled with science experiments, robots and coding, while the art camp is full of a different type of creativity, where children can explore painting, drawing, upcycling, printmaking and digital design.

Locations: In most counties, from New Ross to Castlebar.

In most counties, from New Ross to Castlebar. Dates and times: Five-day camps in July and August.

Five-day camps in July and August. Ages: 7-13 years.

7-13 years. Cost: €140.

€140. Website: designerminds.ie

The Dún Laoghaire Institute of Visual Arts (DIVA) is a new art centre and is offering art summer camps that cover a wide range of activities. Children and teenagers will learn new skills in the renovated studios and galleries, a fun and creative environment where class sizes are small (maximum 10 children per class). Young artists may get to try clay modelling, plaster casting, watercolour, acrylic and oil painting, life drawing, pencil techniques, collage making, paper sculpting and character design.

Location: 24 Mellifont Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

24 Mellifont Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Dates and times: Camps run weekly throughout July and August.

Camps run weekly throughout July and August. Ages: 7-18 years.

7-18 years. Cost: €150.

€150. Website: divadunlaoghaire.com

INDEPENDENT THEATRE WORKSHOP

Founded in 1993, The Independent Theatre Workshop has a bumper line-up of performing arts camps happening this summer for children and teens. The camps are all divided according to age and include drama, dancing, singing, arts and crafts and puppetry. The musical theatre camps are inspired by Mamma Mia and the Addams Family for older children, and Beauty and the Beast for the younger ones.

Locations: ITW Studios in Clonskeagh and Drumcondra; and Beechwood Centre, Ranelagh.

ITW Studios in Clonskeagh and Drumcondra; and Beechwood Centre, Ranelagh. Dates and times: One-day and five-day camps available. Five-day camps run Monday to Friday, 9am-12.30pm (3-7 years), 1-5.30pm (8-12 years), 10-3pm or 1-6pm (13-18 years). Weekend dance camps, 4-8pm, Friday; 10-4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

One-day and five-day camps available. Five-day camps run Monday to Friday, 9am-12.30pm (3-7 years), 1-5.30pm (8-12 years), 10-3pm or 1-6pm (13-18 years). Weekend dance camps, 4-8pm, Friday; 10-4pm, Saturday and Sunday. Ages: Tots 3-7 years, juniors 7-9, inters 10-12, seniors 12-14, young adults 15-18.

Tots 3-7 years, juniors 7-9, inters 10-12, seniors 12-14, young adults 15-18. Cost: €120 for weekend courses, €130-€165 for weeklong courses.

€120 for weekend courses, €130-€165 for weeklong courses. Website: itwstudios.ie

INSPIRELAND

Inspireland Art and Animation Camps bring together talented artists to create a safe space for young creatives to be themselves, express themselves and find their tribe. Students will learn the basics of animation, comic art, claymation, video game concept art, craft bookmaking, mask making, character design, model making, illustration, watercolours, print, graphic art and mixed media.

Locations: Institute of Art, Design and Technology Dún Laoghaire; Limerick School of Art and Design; Rua Red, Tallaght; and Clasác, Clontarf.

Institute of Art, Design and Technology Dún Laoghaire; Limerick School of Art and Design; Rua Red, Tallaght; and Clasác, Clontarf. Dates and times: Five-day camps in July and early August.

Five-day camps in July and early August. Ages: 9-18 years.

9-18 years. Cost: €160.

€160. Website: inspireland.ie

LEARNIT

The Learnit Lego education-themed summer camps are designed to inspire the creators of tomorrow. Leanit offer a range of camps, divided by age: “Junior Engineers” (6-8 years), “Senior Engineers” (9-12 years), “Robotics” (8-11 years) and “Senior Robotics” (11+ years). Children learn about and apply a variety of Stem concepts, including mechanics, engineering, robotics, construction, science and creativity through fun, engaging and hands-on challenges.

Locations: Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

Dublin, Cork and Limerick. Dates and times: Five-day camps in July and August.

Five-day camps in July and August. Ages: 6-16 years.

6-16 years. Cost: €100-€145.

€100-€145. Website: learnit.ie

LINGOTOT

Introducing a new language to a child in a fun way can be a gift, and Lingotot offers Spanish language classes run by qualified language teachers. The children learn Spanish through games, arts and crafts, songs and more

Locations: St Fechin’s GAA Community Centre, Co Louth and St Paul’s Centre, Glenageary, Co Dublin.

St Fechin’s GAA Community Centre, Co Louth and St Paul’s Centre, Glenageary, Co Dublin. Dates and times: July 3rd-7th in Dublin; August 8th-18th in Louth (with a choice of attending one or two weeks).

July 3rd-7th in Dublin; August 8th-18th in Louth (with a choice of attending one or two weeks). Ages: 6-12 years.

6-12 years. Cost: €125.

€125. Website: lingotot.com

There are several stage and theatre camps running throughout the summer that will give kids the opportunity to build their confidence while learning and making friends. Photograph: iStock

MUSICAL STAGECRAFT

A weeklong residential workshop, the AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies) youth workshop introduces teenagers to various aspects of performing musical theatre. Young people will take part in improvisation, mime, dance, singing (solo and choral) and acting. Past workshops have featured extracts from shows such as West Side Story, Grease, Clown, 42nd Street and Les Misérables.

Location: Ursuline Convent, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Ursuline Convent, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Dates and times: Sunday, July 2nd, to Friday, July 9th.

Sunday, July 2nd, to Friday, July 9th. Ages: 15-18 years.

15-18 years. Cost: €220.

€220. Website: aims.ie

NEXT STAGE

Next Stage Theatre School are back this summer with their ever-popular performing arts camps. Singing, dance, drama and fun culminating in a show for parents on the last day. The focus is on making friends, having fun and building confidence while learning about performance.

Locations: Naas and Castledermot, Co Kildare; Dunboyne, Co Meath; and Balally and Rathfarnham, Co Dublin.

Naas and Castledermot, Co Kildare; Dunboyne, Co Meath; and Balally and Rathfarnham, Co Dublin. Dates and times: July 3rd to August 18th, 10am-3pm.

July 3rd to August 18th, 10am-3pm. Ages: 4-13 years.

4-13 years. Cost: €85.

€85. Website: nextstage.ie

PLAYACT

These camps will explore storytelling and character building, with plenty of fun, energetic activities. Experienced teachers promise to lead the children on a confidence building journey of self-expression and creative exploration.

Locations: Dún Laoghaire, Inchicore, Donore Avenue and Sandymount.

Dún Laoghaire, Inchicore, Donore Avenue and Sandymount. Dates and times: Five-day camps throughout July, 9.30am-1.30pm.

Five-day camps throughout July, 9.30am-1.30pm. Ages: 4-12 years.

4-12 years. Cost: €150.

€150. Website: playact.ie

RÉALTA DRAMA

This summer, Réalta will be running art and drama camps for children in Castlebar. There are only 14 spaces in each camp so that both the art and drama teachers can guide the children. The week will be about confidence building, drama and art skills, and fun.

Location: Castlebar Social Services Building, Castle Street Car Park, Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Castlebar Social Services Building, Castle Street Car Park, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Dates and times: July 10th-14th, 9am-12pm, for 5-8 years. July 17th-21st, 9am-12pm, for 9-12 years.

July 10th-14th, 9am-12pm, for 5-8 years. July 17th-21st, 9am-12pm, for 9-12 years. Ages: 5-12 years.

5-12 years. Cost: €120.

€120. Website: realtadrama.com

If there is someone in your house who loves the outdoors, an archaeology or nature camp might be for them. Photograph: iStock

SCHOOL OF IRISH ARCHAEOLOGY

A unique type of summer camp. The School of Irish Archaeology camps provide a new and fascinating alternative to sports-themed camps and other school-break activities for children. If your child is a curious explorer with a thirst for knowledge about their past, this might be the one for them.

Locations: Harold’s Cross NS; Rosemont School, Sandyford; Dalkey GAA Club; Terenure (St Joseph’s Parish Hall); Drumcondra (Grace Park ETNS); and Malahide Community School.

Harold’s Cross NS; Rosemont School, Sandyford; Dalkey GAA Club; Terenure (St Joseph’s Parish Hall); Drumcondra (Grace Park ETNS); and Malahide Community School. Dates and times: Five days, 10am-3pm, throughout the summer.

Five days, 10am-3pm, throughout the summer. Ages: 7-12 years.

7-12 years. Cost: €155.

€155. Website: www.sia.ie

SEARSOL

If your child loves computers, perhaps this is the camp for them. The course covers a range of topics including touch typing, word processing, presentation slides, image editing, creating cards, avatars, comic books, collages and online drawing. Children are divided into two age groups. The computer camp is suitable for all children who want to learn more about computers.

Locations: Dundrum, Malahide and Lucan, Co Dublin.

Dundrum, Malahide and Lucan, Co Dublin. Dates and times: Five days, 9.30am-12.30pm (Level 1) and 1.30pm- 4.30pm (Level 2).

Five days, 9.30am-12.30pm (Level 1) and 1.30pm- 4.30pm (Level 2). Ages: 8-12 years (Level 1) and 13-18 (Level 2).

8-12 years (Level 1) and 13-18 (Level 2). Cost: €100.

Website: searsolcomputercamps.com

SHAKESPEARE IN A WEEK

The students will choose, study, learn, rehearse and perform a Shakespeare play – all in one week – under the supervision of Paul Cullen, who has been teaching, acting and directing Shakespeare for more than 35 years. A dream for those who love drama.

Location: Arclight Drama Studio, Cornelscourt, Dublin.

Arclight Drama Studio, Cornelscourt, Dublin. Dates and times: June 26th-30th, 10am-3pm. Friday will run from 10am-8.30pm to include performance.

June 26th-30th, 10am-3pm. Friday will run from 10am-8.30pm to include performance. Ages: 12-18 years.

12-18 years. Cost: €140.

€140. Booking: Email arclightdrama@gmail.com

STARCAMP

A popular camp that is offered in almost every county on the island. Children get to enjoy all their favourite activities – music, dance, drama, magic, arts and crafts, comedy, and kids newsdesk.

Locations: There are 240 venues nationwide.

There are 240 venues nationwide. Dates and times: Five-day camps in July and August.

Five-day camps in July and August. Ages: 4-12 years.

4-12 years. Cost: €99.

€99. Website: starcamp.ie

From robotics and coding, to 3D design and game making, there are plenty of Stem activities happening at camps this year. Photograph: iStock

TECHKIDZ

Fun and educational, TechKidz teaches children everything from basic computer skills and animations, to coding and robotics. The classes are divided by age, with smaller children having fun with animation, coding and paint, while older children get experience with 3D design, game making and Raspberry Pi. Participants will also be taught about staying safe online.

Locations: Clare, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Clare, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford. Dates and times: Five-day camps, some morning, some afternoon, in July and August.

Five-day camps, some morning, some afternoon, in July and August. Ages: 7-14 years.

7-14 years. Cost: From €120.

From €120. Website: techkidz.ie

THE LITTLE SCHOOL NATURE CAMPS

Keep the children busy with lots of outdoor fun – while also learning about nature. Activities include scavenger hunts, bird watching and nature crafts.

Location: Airfield Estate, Dundrum, Dublin 14.

Airfield Estate, Dundrum, Dublin 14. Dates and times: Five-day camps in July and early August, 9am-2pm.

Five-day camps in July and early August, 9am-2pm. Ages: 5-11 years.

5-11 years. Cost: €160.

€160. Website: thelittleschool.ie

TUTTI MUSIC

Experience ensemble playing, exhilarating performances, percussion workshops, conducting sessions and so much more in a fun, engaging and inclusive environment. Tutti Music Ireland is run by Ciara Harrington and Isabel Ryan, who between them have 30 years of experience working with youth orchestras and ensembles.

Location: Rathmines, Dublin 6. Dates and times: August 14th-18th. Ages: 11-17 years. Cost: €350. Website: tuttimusicireland.com

WHIZZKIDS

With many years of experience, Whizzkids know how to deliver a blend of education and entertainment to children. The high-tech camps blend digital skills classes on topics such as web design, 3D modelling, game design, coding, animation with sports and a host of fun high-tech challenges.