Whooping cough cases in country increase by 3,000% in a year

A total of 159 people with whooping cough were hospitalised this year so far, though the numbers have been falling in recent weeks.

The number of whooping cough cases recorded in the State since the start of the year is 3000 per cent higher than the total detected in all of last year, according to figures from the infectious diseases watchdog.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly-contagious respiratory tract infection. The disease causes long bouts of coughing and choking in children making it hard to breathe.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on Thursday published its latest figures for notifiable diseases, which showed there have been 567 cases of whooping cough in Ireland up to November 9th of this year, compared to 18 cases for the whole of 2023.

A total of 159 people with whooping cough were hospitalised this year so far, though the numbers have been falling in recent weeks.

READ MORE

There have been no deaths in relation to whooping cough in Ireland to date in 2024.

In the UK in 2024, 10 infants have died of pertussis-related illnesses. Between January and March 2024, in the EU/EEA region, there were 19 deaths, more than half of which were in infants under 6 months old.

Increased levels of the disease are being linked to factors including expected epidemic peaks, vaccination levels and decreased natural boosting in the overall population during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Scott Walkin, the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) and HSE Clinical Lead for Infection Control, said young infants are most at risk of getting seriously ill from whooping cough (pertussis).

“It is highly contagious and babies over six months old should be vaccinated. About one fifth of all cases are in children under five years old,” he said.

“We are particularly concerned about babies under six months old, as they cannot be fully vaccinated until they are over six months old. About two out of three cases in very young infants require hospitalisation, and they are at particular risk of severe complications (pneumonia, seizures, inability to breathe).”

Dr Walkin stressed the importance of pregnant women receiving the whooping cough vaccine between 16 and 36 weeks of pregnancy.

“Getting the vaccine protects pregnant women from getting the whooping cough, and this vital immunity will also protect their newborn baby during the earliest, most vulnerable months, before they can be vaccinated themselves,” he said.

“Furthermore, if a child has missed a childhood vaccination, we strongly encourage parents to speak to their GP and arrange a catch-up.”

Babies are due vaccines at two, four, six,12 and 13 months of age. Children get a booster vaccination at junior infants. Vaccines for babies and pregnant women are available for free from their GP.