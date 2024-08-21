Family of non-verbal woman subjected to inappropriate contact in HSE facility call for other resident’s removal

A review by the HSE found that there was a failure to implement safeguarding measures at the facility

The family of a non-verbal woman who was subjected to inappropriate contact by another resident in a Health Service Executive (HSE)-run facility have called for the other resident to be removed, Majella Beattie of campaign group Care Champions has said.

A review by the HSE found that there was a failure to implement safeguarding measures at the facility where one resident touched the breast of another resident who is immobile.

A report into the incident in June last year revealed that there had been a failure to implement and review safeguarding measures following a previous incident in 2014.

“The family of this lady are very much traumatised. They very much talk about their daughter being unable to protect herself, and relying on others for all her care. It is very difficult for them to live with the fact that their daughter has been harmed twice by the same person.,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

READ MORE

“They are very much aware that Resident B also has a disability and is also entitled to the support they need. But they do not believe that their daughter should have to live in the same home as the person who harmed her.

“This family wants Resident B to be removed so that their daughter can live safely in her home. The problem is the ongoing trauma to this young lady because she is so vulnerable, and has no way to protect herself. This young man with his disability, she will hear him, she will see him. And they don’t want her to be retraumatised.”

In a previous incident in 2014 Resident B kissed Resident A and touched her breast. Following that incident a report stated that due to Resident A’s disability, reduced inhibition and communication problems, she would be “very vulnerable to inappropriate advances from male residents who suffer from acquired brain injury with impaired cognitive function and executive dysfunction”.

The 2014 report made recommendations to prevent the risk of a similar safeguarding incident happening again. However, the latest review revealed no staff member recalled safeguarding plans being discussed or that they were informed of the 2014 incident.

Minister of State Ann Rabbitte has expressed disappointment that the first time she heard of the incident was from the media.

“I’m hearing it for the first time this morning,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. Ms Rabbitte said she had an email ready to send to the HSE and she was disappointed that she had not been informed of the incident and the report. She said she had no doubt that it was very distressing for the family of Resident A, but also for the family of Resident B. There had been other stories like this, she said which was why Bernard Gloster had made safeguarding one of his priorities. It felt like there had been “a complete failure or breakdown” of procedures in this case, said Ms Rabbitte.

It was important to ensure the development of a safeguarding culture with increased visibility and understanding of safeguarding in the care system where people are in the care of the State.