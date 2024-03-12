Measles: HSE issues urgent appeal to passengers on Abu Dhabi-Dublin flight following confirmed case

The HSE measles national incident management team (IMT) was established in response to a recent rise in measles cases in the UK and Europe. Illustration: Paul Scott

The HSE has issued an urgent public health alert relating to a third confirmed case of measles in Ireland.

The passenger travelled on an Etihad Airways EY45 flight from Abu Dhabi to Dublin last Saturday which arrived at 6.30am.

The HSE has asked any passenger who is immunocompromised or passengers with children under the age of 12 months to contact their local HSE Department of Public Health.

The HSE measles national incident management team (IMT) was established in response to a recent rise in measles cases in the UK and Europe.

The previous cases in Ireland involved a man in Mullingar who subsequently died last month having contracted the disease in Birmingham.

A teenager in the west of Ireland was diagnosed with the contagious disease on Wednesday last week. In addition there are nine suspected cases of measles.

In a statement relating to the latest case, the Health Service Executive (HSE) said “HSE public health teams, along with the HSE Measles National Incident Management Team (IMT), are taking all necessary public health actions in relation to the case”.

The statement urged passengers to be aware of signs and symptoms of measles until Saturday, March 30th, 2024 (21 days from the time of possible exposure).

Signs and symptoms of measles include cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough; sore and red eyes; a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above; a rash, which usually appears on head and neck first and spreads to rest of body.