Emergency departments see 80% rise in patients with flu or Covid, HSE figures show

The HSE says the rise in flu and Covid infection is 'very steep'

There has been an 80 per cent increase in the number of people attending emergency departments (EDs) with respiratory illnesses this week, the HSE has said.

The numbers have risen from 312 with flu and 144 with Covid-19 last week to 538 with flu and 282 with Covid-19 this week. It said the rise in community infection rates will lead to increased risk of outbreaks in hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities, potentially affecting the most vulnerable people.

There are currently 30 outbreaks of Covid-19 in hospitals and 24 in nursing homes, also an increase on last weeks figures.

The HSE said its acute hospitals are “as prepared as can be” to deal with the expected rise in attendances and admissions over the coming period.

There were 119 people on trolleys (87 in EDs and 32 on a ward) on Thursday, compared to 443 on the same date last year. A further 124 patients are occupying surge beds compared to 375 on the same date last year.

Meanwhile, there were 357 people in hospital ready for discharge and awaiting suitable non-acute care on Wednesday, compared to 475 people on the same date last year.

The HSE said the rise in flu and Covid-19 infections was “very steep” and urged the public to attend EDs only for major emergencies.

“Use all other options in non-emergency situations,” it said. “If you are unwell you should stay home until 48 hours after your major symptoms have resolved; avoid visiting people who are more vulnerable if you are unwell, especially avoid visiting hospitals or nursing homes if unwell.”

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said: “Rates of Covid and flu are rising now and over next few weeks, which will put significant pressure on hospitals and residential care facilities in the short term.

“A delayed peak in flu season such as we are seeing now will inevitably lead to further pressures throughout the healthcare system with heightened risk of outbreaks in all facilities and delays discharging patients if they have flu or Covid.

“Every healthcare setting is assessing the risks locally and monitoring their own local risks, and this may lead them to take additional measures in certain settings, such as the wearing of masks if deemed necessary.”

Dr Éamonn O’Moore, director of national health protection, said the new JN.1 variant of Covid is fast becoming the dominant strain.

“This variant may be more transmissible than previous variants, resulting in more infections,” Dr O’Moore said.

“We are still collating data in Ireland and internationally on whether it will result in more illness requiring hospital care but at this time we are not seeing that signal.

“However, with more infection around, there is greater risk some people who are vulnerable could become ill and require hospital care and we still need to protect our vulnerable members of society by doing what we can to reduce the spread.”