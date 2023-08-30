Salmonella cluster identified in Ireland with 12 cases recorded in recent months

Many of those affected said they had eaten a kebab or pizza in which chicken was the main ingredient prior to getting sick. Photograph: Rob Lawson/Photolibrary/Thinkstock/Getty

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) has confirmed the detection of a number of Salmonella Enteritidis clusters across the Continent, with 12 cases recorded in Ireland.

In total, 134 human cases have so far been identified across 11 European countries, with the majority of cases reported between January and August of this year.

Denmark was listed as the country with the most cases (22), followed by France (19) and Ireland and the Netherlands with 12 each.

Given the proliferation of cases reported in the Scandinavian country, further research was carried out in Denmark by the ECDC, which suggests that chicken meat was the principal vehicle of infection.

READ MORE

Some 19 of the 22 reported victims in Denmark were interviewed, with the majority stating that they had consumed a kebab or pizza in which chicken was a main ingredient, in the hours leading up to the onset of symptoms.

Five of eight reported cases in Austria admitted had consumed chicken kebab meat in the lead up to the initial stages of infection, with one of these cases resulting in death.

When contacted by The Irish Times regarding the series of Salmonella cases in Ireland, the HSE was unable to confirm whether or not there had been any hospitalisations.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), the list of potential symptoms includes, but is not limited to, “diarrhoea, with the majority also having a headache, tummy fever and cramps”.

The HPSC added that “symptoms usually develop within 6-72 hours of infection, with the illness usually lasting for 4-7 days, and most people recovering without treatment”.

The HSE also provided a list of potential causes for Salmonella infection, including “not cooking food thoroughly, improper storage and handling food with unwashed hands”.

In treating infection, the HSE states: “Stay at home until the symptoms have stopped. Rest and drink plenty of water and stick to bland foods.”