National Children’s Hospital completion date to be revealed next week, Oireachtas committee told

A definitive completion date for the National Children’s Hospital should be contained in a report from contractor BAM next week, following ongoing delays and cost overruns, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

David Gunning, head of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board which oversees the controversial project, said the delivery of the “contract compliant programme” was critical, and described its delay as “unacceptable”.

In often tense exchanges at Wednesday’s Oireachtas Health Committee, Mr Gunning refused to outline updated funding requests the board has submitted to the Health Service Executive (HSE).

BAM’s most recent progress report issued in April has stated the substantial completion date would be May 2024, 21 months beyond the original contracted completion date.

“If [the compliant programme] is fully fit for purpose and compliant, yes it should give us [a completion date]; that’s the first thing I’ll be flicking to,” Mr Gunning said.

To date, expenditure on the NCH has reached €1.325 billion, of an authorised capital spend stretching to €1.433 billion. BAM have submitted approximately €750 million in cost claims.

However, inflation and other factors delaying the build have continued to provoke tensions, with the board noting the contractor has not yet provided progress updates for March, April, May and June of this year.

“We have been saying to BAM our biggest problem is we can’t come in here and tell this committee when this hospital is going to be finished,” Mr Gunning said. “They control all the resources, they control the programme; that’s their responsibility to tell us and we can then tell you.”

However, under questioning from Social Democrats TD Roisin Shortall, Mr Gunning conceded that penalties had only been applied to the contractor since last month, for the first time in two years. In his opening remarks, Mr Gunning said the board had withheld 15 per cent of payments for completed work due to the contractor failing to meet its contractual obligations.

“It’s very hard to see where progress has been made or this project has been reined in in any way,” Ms Shortall said since members of the board appeared last October. “I’m sensing the same kind of attitude here this morning where in a very casual way you’re saying ‘oh yes, of course, it will take longer and it will cost more’, but you’re not providing any specifics to us.”

Under questioning from Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane, Mr Gunning confirmed he had sought additional capital from the HSE beyond the €1.433 billion allocation, but refused to reveal how much, citing procedural grounds.

Pressed later on a financial worst-case scenario by Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway, Mr Gunning again refused to divulge any detail on cost requests, saying it would contain a contingency sum the board felt would “see this project completed”.

“I am not giving you a figure … we have said a number of times today, we’re not providing those numbers.”