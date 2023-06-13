One in 10 adults claim to be using vapes, according to fresh research

Vaping products contain electronic components and lithium-ion batteries and require safe disposal, said the European Recycling Platform. File photograph: PA

One in 10 people in Ireland now claim to be using vapes, according to new research by the European Recycling Platform (ERP).

The research, conducted in May by surveying some 1,000 adults aged over 18 online, revealed that the number of active vape users in Ireland could be close to 500,000, as one in 10 respondents claimed to vape.

The research also found that 42 per cent of current vapers mistakenly say used vapes can be disposed of in a general refuse bin.

Vape waste

Some 24 per cent of current vapers mistakenly believe vape waste can be disposed of in a household recycling bin.

Just 23 per cent of current vapers correctly believe that vape waste should be brought to a recycling centre, and 13 per cent believe it should be returned to a vape vendor.

Some 66 per cent of vapers dispose of their vapes improperly, presenting “a health and safety risk and a missed opportunity to protect and enhance our environment”, noted a statement from the ERP.

Vaping products contain electronic components and lithium-ion batteries and require safe disposal when they become waste, the ERP said.

When damaged, short-circuited or overheated, these batteries can catch fire and present a risk to the health and safety of waste collection workers and others.

‘Emerging issue’

Vapes also contain a complex mixture of critical raw materials such as cobalt, nickel and manganese, which can be reused.

“A circular economy provides us with the opportunity to consume fewer resources and to extend the life of resources by turning more waste into resources and keeping them in the supply chain,” said the ERP.

Martin Tobin, chief executive of ERP Ireland, said vape waste was “an emerging issue as the prevalence of vaping in Ireland increases rapidly. Vapes contain batteries and other recyclable materials but as this research shows a high proportion of current vapers are mistaken about how they should be disposing of used vapes. ERP Ireland offers free recycling of these devices through our battery collection network.

“ERP battery recycling boxes are located at your local supermarket or recycling centre. Vape and e-cigarette vendors must also accept these products for recycling on a one-for-one, like-for-like basis.”