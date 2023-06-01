Hospitals discharge three times as many patients during week as at weekends, data shows

The figures are the first to shed detailed light on the variable rates of patient discharge in hospitals across different periods in the week. Photograph: iStock

Hospitals discharge about three times as many patients during the week as they do at weekends, new HSE figures show.

The biggest model four hospitals discharge an average of 606 patients during the week compared to 202 over the weekend, according to the data seen by The Irish Times.

Smaller model three hospitals discharge an average of 518 patients during the five days of the week, against 181 over the two days of the weekend. Discharges during the week tend to be lowest on Mondays and highest on Fridays.

The figures, which were presented at last week’s meeting of the HSE emergency department taskforce, are the first to shed detailed light on the variable rates of patient discharge in hospitals across different periods in the week.

READ MORE

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster has been stressing the need for more seven-day working in the health service since he started in the post last March.

The report looked at hospital discharges from the start of February to the end of April for weekdays, weekends and bank holidays, for different types of hospitals.

The national average discharge during the week was 43 patients per hospital, compared to 13.7 patients at weekends and 27.9 patients on public holidays.

Beaumont Hospital and St James’s Hospitals had the highest average number of discharges on weekdays and at weekends, while Wexford (which suffered a fire in its emergency department) and Navan had the lowest over the three-month period.

On bank holidays, Beaumont and the Mater hospital had the highest number of discharges, and Wexford and Mayo had the lowest.

Among model four hospitals, Beaumont and the Mater had the highest average discharge and University Hospital Galway and University Hospital Waterford had the lowest.

Letterkenny University Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny had the best discharge record for model 3 hospitals, while Wexford and Navan had the lowest figures.

Model 4 hospitals are the biggest facilities, caring for the most acutely ill patients. Model three hospitals provide 24/7 acute surgery and medicine and critical care.