INMO executive authorises ballots for industrial action over ‘unsafe staffing’

'Nurses in each hospital have stated that unsafe staffing is the norm. This is unacceptable in regards of patient safety and nurses’ safety at work,' said Phil Ní Sheaghdha on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has sanctioned a campaign of industrial action in hospitals across the country after a month-long series of meetings at which its members considered what the union says are unsafe working conditions.

After a meeting of its executive council on Friday, the union said it will ballot its staff on action in the worst affected locations as it seeks “a fully funded workforce plan” from the Department of Health and HSE on the wider issue. The INMO said that if this is not provided it will consider proceeding to a national ballot of its members on industrial action over the issue.

“It has been made very clear to us, from at each meeting we attended in the last month, that there is a severe staffing crisis in our hospitals,” said the INMO’s general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, in a statement on Friday.

“Nurses in each hospital have stated that unsafe staffing is the norm. This is unacceptable in regards of patient safety and nurses’ safety at work.

“Ballots for industrial action have been sanctioned on a location-by-location basis, as it is clear that the staffing levels in certain locations are enduring a huge shortfall.

“We know that many hospitals cannot keep up with the pace at which nurses are leaving to work in safer environments,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha added.

“The INMO executive council is now seeking that the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive (HSE) produce a fully funded workforce plan for the coming winter ahead of the INMO annual delegate conference. If this plan is not completed, a national ballot will be considered.”

Karen McGowan, the union’s president, said safe staffing should not be a “pipe dream” for nurses.

“Patients should be made aware of the severity of the staffing deficits our members are trying to work through,” Ms McGowan said.

“Hospital management in each location cannot keep trying to fill from an empty cup. The expectation that we can run our health service at a less-than-safe staffing capacity must be challenged.”