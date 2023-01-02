Mater hospital tells patients to avoid its emergency department

The hospital said it would still prioritise any patients needing emergency hospital care. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times Photographer: Dara Mac Donaill / THE IRISH TIMES

The Mater hospital in Dublin has asked the public to avoid its emergency department due to high numbers of patients attending.

The hospital says its services are under extreme pressure and patients turning up at the ED with non-urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times.

“Where possible, the Mater advises patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as minor injury units or their GP,” a spokeswoman said.

“However, any patient who is in need of emergency hospital care will of course be seen and the Mater would urge such patients not to delay and to seek such care.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to the public and thank them for their understanding and co-operation.”