Investigation following death of Aoife Johnston from meningitis in hospital

Health authorities are investigating the standard of care provided to a 16-year-old girl who died from meningitis in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) earlier this week.

Aoife Johnston (16) from Cronan Lawn, Shannon, Co Clare, died from meningitis in the hospital on Monday.

In a statement, UL Hospitals Group said following the death of the teenager, “a serious incident management team has been established and a comprehensive investigation will take place”.

“UL Hospitals Group extend our sincere condolences to the family following their devastating loss,” it said.

The Irish Independent reported on Friday that the teenager had been waiting in the hospital’s under-pressure emergency department for a significant period of time before her death.

A spokesman for the hospital said they could not comment on how long the girl had been waiting in the emergency department.

Meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, that requires antibiotics to treat.

Damien McCallion, Health Service Executive (HSE) chief operating officer, offered his sympathies to the family of the young girl.

“It is a horrible thing to happen to any family, particularly at this time of the year,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

“An investigation has been set up immediately to investigate into the care, and we will work closely with the family in that case. I wouldn’t think it is appropriate to comment any further,” he said.

The teenager’s funeral took place in St John and Paul’s Church in Shannon on Thursday.

On the day the teenager died, UHL said it was dealing with “unprecedented” demand on its emergency department, which had led the hospital to cancel “all but the most urgent elective surgeries”.

In a statement at the time, the hospital warned anyone with a “less urgent condition” attending the emergency department that they would likely face “an exceptionally long wait for care”.

The hospital said 221 people had attended the emergency department on Sunday and another 251 on Saturday, which was “the busiest weekend ever recorded at the hospital”.

The Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation trolley watch count said on Thursday there were 75 patients waiting in UHL’s emergency department, the highest of any hospital in the country.

Doctors and staff have repeatedly raised concerns about overcrowding in the hospital’s emergency department.

More than 70 doctors signed a letter earlier this year, warning that persistent overcrowding and unsafe working conditions at the hospital were putting patients at risk. The letter was sent to hospital management and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

On Thursday Aoife’s funeral heard she brought “light and colour” to many people’s lives.

Fr Arnold Rosney began the funeral mass in Shannon’s St John and Paul’s Church by saying “we shouldn’t be here”.

Aoife was described as a “beautiful young woman”, a “wonderful young daughter” and a great classmate to her fellow pupils in St Caimin’s Community School, where she was in class as recently as last Friday.

Mourners heard how her parents, James and Carol, are going through “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Aoife’s white coffin was positioned at front of the altar, alongside a crib for Christmas, which was described as one of her favourite times of the year.

A 6th year student, Aoife would have been preparing to sit her mock exams early in the new year before doing the Leaving Cert next summer, those gathered heard. Her sister Meagan told of how she had recently expressed a desire to study social care at third level.

The congregation was told how her family always saw her as “unique” and the baby of the house.

Meagan told mourners how she hoped Aoife would be reunited with her late “nana Nuala”, as the two adored one another.

Aoife is survived by her parents, sisters Meagan and Kate, grandparents Jimmy and Evelyn, boyfriend Cillian, relatives and friends.

She was laid to rest in Illaunmanagh Cemetery on Thursday afternoon.