Top tips for parents this winter from an emergency consultant at Temple Street

Up to 100 extra patients a day are being seen by Dublin’s three children’s hospital at present compared with a “normal” busy winter, according to Children’s Health Ireland.

The health service is dealing with a “huge number” of children with winter respiratory viruses, according to Dr Paddy Fitzpatrick, an emergency department consultant at CHI Temple Street. The hospital has been forced into surge capacity several times over the past few weeks; elective work has been cancelled; and staff have been redeployed from other areas to help the emergency department.

Although respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) had been at record levels this winter, flu was now taking over, he said.

“We can see that parents are finding it hard. We’ve had two years of very well children with the lockdowns, so it’s hard to remember what a sick child looks like. A lot of parents are experiencing this now with their two or three year olds. Many children’s immune systems are naive as they haven’t experienced these winter viruses, and they can be that bit sicker,” said Dr Fitzpatrick.

“This is coinciding with primary care being overwhelmed, so people find it hard to get their children seen in the community. As a result, they come to us.”

Up to 90 per cent of children who attended emergency departments were discharged without requiring any further attention, a far higher proportion than in adult hospitals, said Dr Fitzpatrick.

“We’re not saying they shouldn’t be there. Parents know their children better than anyone and we are trying to empower them to manage the situation when sickness occurs.”

To help parents, Dr Fitzpatrick has compiled a “top 10 tips” list of advice to parents on dealing with a sick child.