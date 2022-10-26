Former HSE chief Paul Reid expected to take advisory role at EY next year

Paul Reid confirmed in August that he would step down earlier than planned. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Former chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid is expected to be involved in advisory work with consulting firm EY Ireland next year.

Mr Reid finished up in the health service at the end of last month.

“Paul Reid may be involved in advisory work with some EY clients next year,” a spokeswoman for EY Ireland said on Wednesday.

“Details on which clients or what projects are not yet confirmed.”

EY provides consulting, assurance, tax and transaction services to clients. Mr Reid previously defended his decision to leave his HSE post early, as the health service prepares for what it expects will be another very difficult winter.

The move, after three years at the head of the health service, was reported by The Currency, a business and public policy website.

Mr Reid’s successor will be appointed following a public competition and international search, he said last month, leaving the organisation without a permanent chief executive until at least the new year.

Mr Reid, who was chief executive for three years, said he had given “everything I possibly can” to the role.

“I don’t think my loyalty can be challenged. People have to make personal assessments of their career at different stages, that’s exactly where I am now. I don’t feel I’ve left anything behind me. I don’t feel I’ve let anybody down,” he said last month.

The 58-year-old said he did not plan to retire and had nothing planned for the future other than to spend more time with his family. “There’s nothing in the pipeline,” he added.

Mr Reid’s exit follows that of Dr Ronan Glynn, the former deputy chief medical officer, and the retirement of Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, as the HSE moves to fill vacancies.

Under the Regulation of Lobbying Act 2015, certain designated public officials are restricted from being engaged in lobbying in certain circumstances for a year after they leave their employment or office.