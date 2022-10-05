New National Children’s Hospital will reach ‘substantial completion’ by March 2024

Work continues at the site of the new National Children's Hospital at St James Hospital in Dublin. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The new national children’s hospital (NCH) will reach “substantial completion” by the end of March 2024, its builders have said.

Three quarters of the project’s construction budget has now been spent, with the body leading the development declining to give an update on projected final costs stating to do so would be “detrimental” to its commercial engagements.

In its opening statement to the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday morning, the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) said the progress on the construction of the hospital has been “significant” over the past 12 months.

“The contractor is currently reporting that it will reach substantial completion in March 2024, with the hospital then being handed over to CHI [Children’s Health Ireland] for a period of commissioning,” said David Gunning, chief officer at the NPHDB.

“There are, however, a number of factors which continue to put pressure on this forecasted time frame, and we will continue to work with the contractor to understand what implications these factors may have on the programme. As a result, the contractor’s programme is under constant review and evaluation. Delays have an implication on the cost of the project.”

The NCH has already been beset with delays — some due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There have also been disputes between NPHDB and the main contractor BAM which has made claims for additional costs running into hundreds of millions of euro.

On the cost of the project, Mr Gunning said expenditure up until the end of August reached €1,130,409,151. In 2018, the Government approved a capital investment of €1.433 billion.

Mr Gunning said there were a number of cost elements that were identified at the outset as being additional and outside of the approved investment, including inflation, healthcare policy and technology change.

“Since the project commenced, other cost items that were outside of the contract have arisen. These include claims defence, implementation of the PwC recommendations, and costs related to covid and Brexit,” he added.

Mr Gunning said it is “widely acknowledged” that the global construction sector continues to face challenges related to supply of market essentials due to widespread turbulence in the industry caused by Brexit, Covid, and the War in Ukraine.

“These issues have led to production disruption, import delays and constraints, inventory depletion resulting in shortages in the market and, more recently, escalating energy and transport costs,” he said.

“These are global challenges and are not unique to the construction sector but are having — and will continue to have impacts on the project.”

He added: “Definitive updates on costs cannot be provided at this time because this is a live contract and any speculation on costs will be detrimental to the NPHDB’s commercial engagements and ability to negotiate on behalf of the State.”