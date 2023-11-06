Aishling Moore’s storecupboard pasta puttanesca

Serves: 2
Course: Dinner, lunch
Ingredients
- 140g fettuccine
- Salt and pepper
- 1 shallot, peeled and sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tin whole plum tomato
- 1 x 106g tin mackerel
- 3 guindillas chillies, sliced
- 1 bunch parsley chopped
- Bring a medium pot filled with water to the boil. Season generously with sea salt.
- In a large heavy based saucepan on medium-low heat add the sliced shallot and garlic and sweat for three minutes. Season with salt and black pepper. Remove the plum tomatoes from the can and set the tomato juice aside for another use. (You just want the fleshy tomatoes for this dish). Dice the tomatoes.
- Reduce the heat to low and add the tomatoes to the pan. Next, using a fork, roughly flake the mackerel and add the mackerel and the oil it was preserved in to the sauce. Stir to combine and warm through the mackerel.
- Set aside off the heat.
- Add the fettuccine to the boiling seasoned water and cook until al dente. Drain the pasta and reserve 100ml of the cooking water and add to the sauce. Bring back to the boil, add the sliced chillies and the chopped parsley. Toss well and serve.
