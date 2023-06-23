Two great summer wines that are perfect for dining al fresco

Two great summer wines this week, both new to Lidl. Falanghina is one of the oldest grapes of all. It may have been used in Ancient Rome to make the legendary Falernian wine. These days it is grown in the Campania region surrounding the city of Naples, where it produces refreshing crisp white wines.

Fleurie is one of the 10 crus of Beaujolais. Made using the gamay grape, it is generally light and fruity with no drying tannins. It makes for great summer drinking served lightly chilled on picnics or dining at home al fresco. It is also one of the most food friendly wines, light enough to serve with salads, salmon or tuna, and all kinds of meat dishes.

Falanghina Benevento 2021, Campania

Abv 12.5%, €8.99 from Lidl

Light, with orange blossom aromas and fresh clean green apple fruits, finishing dry. Enjoy with pizza bianca, herby pasta dishes, or grilled sea bream.

Fleurie 2021 Collin-Bourriset, Beaujolais

Abv 12.5%, €13.99 from Lidl

Fresh supple black cherry fruits with a smooth rounded finish. Try it with grilled salmon, mild cheeses or all kinds of charcuterie.