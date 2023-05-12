Two summer wines to try: A crisp unoaked French Chardonnay and a Malbec from Spain

Centra has added four new wines to its seasonal The Wines We Love range. Not surprisingly the latest additions are designed for summer drinking, lighter more refreshing wines including a rosé. This week features a crisp unoaked Chardonnay that certainly fits into this category. It is a Vin de France, made from grapes sourced in more than one wine region.

Most of the Malbec we buy comes from Argentina or Cahors in France. However, the Malbec featured this week is from Spain. The vineyards are at 850 metres – hence ocho y media or 8½ – and the grapes are grown organically. It will be certified organic from the 2023 vintage onwards. Ripe and rounded, it will go nicely with all kinds of summer foods, including the barbie.

Chardonnay 2022 Comté du Mirail, Vin de France

13.5% abv, €9,from Centra

Fresh green apples and pears with a zesty citrus acidity. Serve with all sorts of seafood, salmon in particular or as an aperitif before dinner.

Ochoymedio Malbec 2022, VdT de Castilla

13% abv, €10, from Centra

Violet aromas, succulent ripe dark fruits with a touch of spice and a rounded finish. Light enough to enjoy without food, but this would go nicely with grilled gourmet sausages, a burger, or grilled chicken.