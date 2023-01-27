John Wilson: Two great-value wines from Aldi, a white and a red for €8.99 or less

This week two wines that will be familiar to Aldi regulars. If you haven’t bought them before, they’re worth trying out. Both are part of the Aldi core range and offer great value for money. Gavi is a town in Piedmont, in northeastern Italy. The grape variety used is Cortese, found almost exclusively in Gavi and the surrounding regions. The Douro Valley is more associated with port, the fortified sweet wine, but it also produces some excellent “normal” red wines.

Specially Selected Gavi 2022, Italy, €8.99

Light, refreshing and smooth, with subtle floral aromas, zesty citrus and green apple fruit. Perfect with creamy pasta dishes.

Animus Douro 2020 Vicente Faria, Portugal, €7.99

A favourite with Aldi customers, the Animus is medium to full bodied, with dark plum fruits, a little spice and chocolate and a smooth finish. Perfect with your midweek burger, pork chop or lasagne.