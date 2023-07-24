One-pan versatile feast that’s suitable for breakfast, lunch or dinner

Traditionally North African shakshuka is made with tomatoes, fresh in summer or tinned in winter. Very like Turkish menemen, this is also popular throughout the Middle East. It’s perfect for any time of year, with warm spices like cumin and paprika bringing heat. Eggs are gently poached in the tomato and spice broth. It’s a really easy and delicious dish.

I go months without making it then rediscover it and don’t cook anything else for days. This summer version is packed full of fresh leafy greens and herbs. The base of vegetables also contains onions, add any vegetables you have that would go with this such as green peppers, finely diced, fennel, leeks or spring onion.

This makes a really delicious savoury breakfast, lunch or dinner. Drizzle the top of the eggs with tahini or chilli oil just before serving for a creamy rich finish. You could also use tomato salsa.

Shakshuka can be cooked on the stove top and then finished in the oven. I do this when I’m making a large tray of it to feed a crowd. Spread the vegetable or tomato mix on to the base of a large roasting tin, then gently crack an egg into the bubbling sauce. I usually just place a large lid over my sauté pan though and cook this entirely on the hob.

READ MORE

This is a nutrient dense, delicious dish packed full of so many seasonal greens. If you are growing your own herbs, courgettes, sorrel, chard and spinach, then this dish will really make them shine. I’m surprised how well my dill plant has thrived since I popped it into the herb bed in spring along with the hardier parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary and fennel. Marjoram and oregano are continuing to carpet any blank spaces in the herb bed with a few flowering thyme plants that the bees love. All of the mint varieties are planted in pots, ever eager to spread their roots where they can. If you want to grow anything this summer, herbs are a great choice.

Recipe: Green shakshuka with feta

Lilly’s Kitchen Tips