South Dublin food truck serving superb Spanish tapas at great prices

Sal y Pepa      Address : Dunnes Village Convenience Store Old, Magic Carpet Centre, Bray Rd, Cornelscourt. D18 TD00 Telephone : 087 7857557 Cuisine : Spanish Website : https://www.instagram.com/salypepa/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Cadiz native and former hospitality employee Maria Garcia decided to open a food truck when she was made redundant from her most recent job in quality and training at PayPal. Garcia had planned it for some time, and had staged in Albora, a one-Michelin star restaurant in Madrid. She stayed in touch with the chef, Hugo Rodriguez, who mentored her as she developed her menu.

Garcia serves classic Spanish tapas, priced from €4.50 to €6, with paellas featuring on Thursdays. Fish is sourced from a local supplier, Catch fish shop, and meat is supplied by FX Buckley. There is a very pleasant seating area with picnic tables under a monkey puzzle tree.

What did we order?

The patatas bravas and calamares were sold out, but there was plenty more to choose from. We ordered the aubergine chips and dip, mushroom croquettes, Martini mussels and oxtail taco.

How was the service?

Very pleasant. There was a bit of a queue as we waited to order, and quite a wait for the food as everything is clearly cooked to order.

READ MORE

Was the food nice?

Yes, this is really tasty Spanish food. The three croquettes had an earthiness of flavour from the wild mushrooms mixed through the creamy béchamel. They were encased in a crispy breadcrumb coating and draped with a small piece of ham.

The aubergine crisps, drizzled in cane honey and payoyo goat’s cheese sauce were amazing – long strips of aubergine in light pearls of tempura batter, which were crisp on the outside and gloriously soft and yielding on the inside. We could have eaten two cartons of these.

The tender mussels were cooked in Martini and garlic and were accompanied with nicely sautéed cherry tomatoes, which were just at bursting point.

The two oxtail tacos were tasty, there was a good beefy flavour from the meat with some pickled red onion.

There was a good beefy flavour from the oxtail tacos. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

What about the packaging?

Packaging is compostable and there are composting bins at Dunnes Stores nearby.

What did it cost?

Dinner for two people was €23 – aubergine chips and dip, €5.50; mushroom croquettes, €5.50; Martini mussels, €6; and oxtail taco, €6.

Sal Y Pepa food truck, rear of The Old Magic Carpet, Bray Road, Cornelscourt, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Where does it deliver?

Delivery is available with Just-Eat and Deliveroo within a 5km radius, or you can order at the food truck and eat at the picnic tables. Open Wed, 1-7pm; Thurs, 12-7pm; Fri-Sat, 12-8pm; and Sun, 12-7pm.

Would I order it again?

Yes, but get there early as dishes sell out.