How to cook asparagus: three easy ways to make it the star of the show

Asparagus season is here so make the most of it with these delicious recipes. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

Asparagus is such a versatile ingredient, often overlooked, and cooked as part of a side dish or as a small part of a main dish. It is one of my favourite ingredients. It’s also incredibly nutritious and so easy to cook.

As the asparagus season is short, you are likely to see it feature a lot on restaurant menus at the same time. It works well as a dish on its own, but also with meat, fish, and other vegetables, as an accompaniment.

White asparagus usually comes into season just before green asparagus, and as it is usually a little bit thicker and woodier at the bottom, it needs to be trimmed a bit more and cooked for a bit longer than green asparagus.

Asparagus can be cooked in so many different ways and every chef has their own favourite technique. One of my preferred ways to use asparagus is to salt the spears in 10 per cent salt, and vacuum seal them overnight. This allows osmosis to occur which draws out the water from the asparagus and allows the salt to internally season and soften the asparagus. After I remove it from the bag, I fry it in a little butter, garlic and lemon and serve it with pretty much any main course.

I find that white asparagus is similar to endive in flavour profile, in that the slight bitterness benefits from being cooked in a sweet liquid or dressing.

These are three of my favourite asparagus recipes, to highlight the vegetable’s subtle and delicious flavour. Asparagus, ham and egg is a classic pairing, enhanced by the crispy Gruyère which brings an umami flavour.

Risotto is one of the best ways to eat green veg, especially asparagus. It’s a great way to clear out the fridge and have a delicious, filling meal at the same time. You can add some chicken or fish to make it a more substantial meal. You could also make a pea purée to mix in to make it super green and vibrant.

Polenta is one of my favourite bases. I see it as a carrier for cheese and butter, super soft and bursting with flavour. The asparagus compliments it beautifully and really shines as the star of the dish.

Grilled asparagus with poached egg, smoked ham, and Gruyère cheese crisp. Photograph: Harry Weir

Recipe: Grilled asparagus with poached egg, smoked ham, and Gruyère cheese crisp

Asparagus and pea risotto with toasted hazelnuts and bonito vinegar dressing. Photograph: Harry Weir

Recipe: Asparagus and pea risotto with toasted hazelnuts and bonito vinegar dressing

Pan-fried asparagus with soft polenta and garlic and pine nut gremolata. Photograph: Harry Weir

Recipe: Pan-fried asparagus with soft polenta and garlic and pine nut gremolata