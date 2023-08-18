Climate change is presenting huge challenges to our bees, says Hanna Backmo, one of the few women commercial beekeepers in Ireland, who supplies honey and beeswax products to over 100 stores nationwide.

“It’s been a bad year for honey and the bees but the native honey bees are real survivors. Two years ago, because of lack of rain, we had the worst summer in 30 years for honey production. Last year was excellent but, unfortunately, this year doesn’t look too good,” she says.

The founder of Hanna’s Bees notes that between spring being late to arrive, followed by a period of fine weather, and then rain, the period of honey production this year has been affected.

“However, the heather is starting to bloom in the mountains and bogs so there is still hope that there will be a crop of our most medicinal honey yet.

“Climate change is presenting huge challenges to our bees. The wet summers are one thing but our mild winters mean no respite from the varroa mite which attacks colonies but usually remains dormant in cold weather, giving bees a chance to recover,” she added.

She was making wedding dresses for over 20 years but decided before Covid-19 hit she wanted a more outdoor lifestyle and undertook a beekeeping course.

“I have a large cottage garden and grow a lot of food that is dependent on pollinators. Some fruits flower very early, like nectarines and peaches, so I wanted to get bees to make sure they were pollinated.

“So, I did a bee keeping course, got a few hives and got hooked. Eight years later, I have 60 colonies around Cork, each with up to 80,000 native honey bees.

“I was the first in Ireland to make reusable beeswax wraps to help cut down on single plastic use and then extended my range to honey, candles and seeds for pollinators.

“I now supply a lot of retailers including Arnotts, Brown Thomas and the Kilkenny Design Shops, as well as to the US.”

While she may be as busy as a bee with her business, she has still found time to answer a call for help from a Ukrainian apiarist to provide shelter for his daughter. She has opened her home to 19-year old Yuliia Talchuk after she replied to a plea sent to fellow beekeepers across Ireland.

Talchuk’s pre-arranged accommodation in Cork was no longer available when she landed in Cork.

“I arrived in Ireland from Sweden with nothing more than a backpack and a sewing machine when I was almost the same age but Ireland was a safer place back then. There was no way I was going to let a young girl wander the streets with no place to stay,” says Backmo.

“I guess I was of a similar age when I came here and knew no one and it pulled at my heartstrings. Beekeepers are a community. We all share something we are passionate about. So, four hours after I received the email, I welcomed Yuliia into my home.

“She has fled from Kharkiv. Her dad and brother are in the army and her mother is still over there.”

“We are very happy that Yuliia is here and my six year old son, Julius, loves the company. I’m sure the bees will love the extra company too when we introduce her to them.”

Talchuk says a massive rocket attack last winter left them without light, heating and water.

“My dad’s company frantically sent dozens of emails to Ireland looking for help when my accommodation fell through and Hanna was the first to answer both the email and my prayers.

“I had forgotten what it was like to live in peace and quiet, without sirens and danger, to live a normal life until I moved here and the people are so amazing and kind,” she said.