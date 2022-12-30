Ireland on course for record warmest year in 2022

Provisional figures from Met Éireann suggest 2022 was the warmest year in Ireland in recorded history.

The average temperature across the State was 10.8 degrees, some 1.3 degrees higher than average. It makes it warmer than 1945 and 2007, the previous record years, when the average temperature was 10.7 degrees.

This year’s figures are further proof that global warming is happening in the here and now. It is the 12th consecutive year of above-normal temperatures in Ireland with 21 of the 22 years this century being above normal.

This year saw the warmest recorded temperatures in Ireland for both July and August. A high of 33 degrees was recorded at the Phoenix Park on Monday, July 18th, the second-highest temperature recorded in Ireland. The highest was 33.3 degrees recorded at Kilkenny Castle on June 26th, 1888.

The highest temperature in Ireland for August of 32.1 degrees was recorded at Durrow, Co Laois, on Saturday, August 13th, this year.

Eight weather stations recorded their record highest temperatures in 2022: Casement Aerodrome and Dublin Airport in Dublin, Shannon Airport in Co Clare, Mullingar in Co Westmeath, Dunsany in Co Meath, Athenry in Co Galway, Ballyhaise in Co Cavan, Gurteen in Co Tipperary and Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon.

In its provisional weather statement for 2022, Met Éireann said this year’s weather was “broadly consistent with projected future trends”.

The latest Irish climate-change projections indicate further warming in the future, drier summers on average and an increased chance of heatwaves and periods of drought.

Keith Lambkin, Met Éireann head of climate services division. added: “Climate change has changed the odds of getting more frequent, more extreme heat-related events. Thanks to over a century of dedicated weather observations here in Ireland, we know that 2022 brought us record-breaking extremes as well as what is likely to be the warmest year on Irish record.

“It is essential that we must continue to adapt to ensure our national infrastructures and planning are best suited to both current and future warming.”

The lowest temperature of the year was a minus 8.8 degrees recorded at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, on December 16th.

The year 2022 was drier than average, but rainfall patterns differed throughout the year. There was a drier-than-average spring and summer and wetter-than-average autumn and winter.

January, July, August and December were unusually dry months, while February and October were unusually wet months.

The wettest month of the year was October where an average of 214.7mm fell across the country (157 per cent of normal). The driest month was August where just 45.8mm of rain fell (45 per cent of normal).

Valentia Observatory, Co. Kerry, had its wettest autumn on record (record length 81 years) with 786.5 mm of rainfall, 167 per cent of its normal.

The strongest wind gust occurred on February 20th at Mace Head in Galway during Storm Franklin with a gust of 139 km/h (75 knots).