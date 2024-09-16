Cork farmer uprooted 250 trees in case of ‘environmental terrorism’

Protection of native woodland is particularly vital given that only 2 per cent of such woodlands remain in Ireland, the court heard. Photograph: iStock

A farmer who knocked down and uprooted 250 trees that could take “100 years to replace” is to consider whether he is in a position to make a sizeable donation to a woodland charity in a bid to avoid a conviction.

Daniel Finn, who is in his 70s and from Tevenie, Dromina, Charleville, Co Cork, appeared before Mallow District Court in relation to what Judge Colm Roberts described as a case of “environmental terrorism”.

A case was taken against Mr Finn by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Barrister Paula McCarthy, BL, representing the department said that the offences were detected on April 28th last.

Mr Finn pleaded guilty to committing the offences, which are contrary to the Wildlife Act 1976, on a period between March 1st and August 31st, 2023.

The offences occurred at Stream Hill in Doneraile, Co Cork. They included the knocking down and uprooting of 250 mature and semi-mature trees and the removal of 3.7 hectares of vegetation, scrub and trees combined.

The court heard that the actions of the accused also led to the destruction of an aquatic habitat in a natural watercourse environment known to support salmonids and the destruction of a river habitat for a distance of 350m.

Some of the area affected is in the Ballihoura Mountains and is subject to a preservation order.

Conservation ranger Claire Deasy told the judge that it could take 100 years to replace the trees destroyed by Mr Finn.

When Mr Finn was questioned as to why he knocked down the trees by Ms Deasy he said that he was “improving land for agriculture”, the court heard.

Ms Deasy said protection of native woodland was particularly vital given that only 2 per cent of such woodlands remained in Ireland.

Defence solicitor Marie Ford said that her client had entered a guilty plea and was cognisant of “the extent and seriousness of the matter”.

She said Mr Finn, who is without previous convictions, had expressed a willingness to make a donation to a wildlife charity to show his remorse for his actions.

Judge Roberts said the maximum penalty in the case was a fine of €10,000. He said that if he were to consider dealing with the case by way of a charitable donation the figure would have to exceed that amount.

“The damage [is such] that it isn’t even estimable. He [Finn] has to think: ‘Do I want to be remembered as an environmental terrorist or someone who made a mistake and wants to fix it?‘ This is barbarism and the damage is almost delinquent.”

Judge Roberts said Mr Finn would almost have to live in “Biblical ignorance” not to realise that his actions were causing harm to the environment. He described the offences that were carried out as part of clearing for farming as “extensive, reckless and deliberate”.

He said the offences were particularly astounding given that the accused works as a farmer, “lives by the seasons” and understands the natural environment.

The judge adjourned the case for finalisation on October 21st next. He said he expected to be given an “extensive proposal” on charity donations that could be made in the name of Mr Finn to show his “genuine remorse” for his actions. He warned that if the donation amount offered failed to be “serious and significant” a conviction would follow.