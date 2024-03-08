Cork City Council warns of possible flooding due to high spring tides

The flooding of November 2009 left the Grand Parade in Cork city centre submerged. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Cork City Council has advised the public of the possibility of flooding this weekend.

The local authority has warned there will be a period of very high astronomical spring tides from Saturday until Tuesday.

High tides are predicted to cause minor localised flooding along low-lying quays including Morrison’s Quay, Mathew Quay, Mathew Street, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge and South Terrace.

Other areas likely to be affected include Rutland Street, Sawmill Street, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrls Street, Kyrl’s Quay, Crosses Green, Proby’s Quay, Sharman Crawford St and Wandesford Quay.

High tide on Saturday evening is at 5pm. On Sunday the high tides are at 5.20am and 5.40pm.

Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to issue regular updates on the tidal forecast to their X account, @corkcitycouncil, as well as at www.corkcity.ie.

Householders are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect their properties from potential flooding.