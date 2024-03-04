Wind and rainfall warning issued for Cork and Kerry

A yellow rain and wind warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry. Photograph: Andy Gibson.

A status yellow weather warning will come into place for Cork and Kerry on Monday evening, with Met Éireann warning of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The wind and rainfall warning, which comes into effect at 7pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday, could result in falling branches, damage to temporary structures, localised flooding and poor visibility, said the national forecaster.

A separate yellow wind warning for Clare, Limerick and Galway will come into effect at 1am on Tuesday until 8am that morning.

In general, the weather on Monday will be cloudy and breezy. There is likely to be some heavy falls of rain, with the chance of spot flooding in the south and southeast.

Rain will clear away to the northeast at first on Monday night, with drier and clearer weather developing for many.

However, a further spell of heavy rain will quickly return to the south of the country overnight bringing the chance of some localised flooding there.

It will turn very windy in the southwest, with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Tuesday will have a blustery and rather wet start to the day, with scattered outbreaks of rain across the country.

It will turn drier during the day as rain clears away to the north with good spells of sunshine developing.

Overall, the weather will be quite changeable, but rainfall totals will be lower than in recent weeks.

It looks set to be mostly cloudy and fairly windy on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain in the south and west. There will be plenty of dry weather in the north and east with just occasional light rain or drizzle.

There will be lots of dry and bright weather expected on Thursday with sunny spells and patchy cloud for most of the country.

However, it will be cloudier across parts of the south and southwest with the chance of a little rain or drizzle at times.

Latest indications are that Friday will be another mostly dry day with some sunny spells. However, there is the chance of cloudier conditions with patchy rain at times in south Munster.