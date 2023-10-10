Rain on the way as temperatures set to drop after spell of warm weather

Rain and lower temperatures are forecast for Ireland following the recent spell of warmer weather. File photograph: The Irish Times

After a recent spell of unseasonably warm weather, temperatures look set to drop from Wednesday, according to the latest forecasts from Met Éireann.

Tuesday will again be warm and humid, with highs of 17 to 21 degrees across the country, and warmest in Leinster.

Some outbreaks of rain will affect parts of Munster, Connacht and Ulster in the morning, spreading eastwards heading into the afternoon. This evening, the northwest will see a “more persistent” band of rain move in, with “moderate to fresh and gusty” southwest winds.

Rain may turn heavy in the southern half of the country overnight as the temperatures drop.

On Wednesday, temperatures will reach highs of 11 to 14 degrees. The day will begin with sunny spells, before some rain outbreaks creep in – particularly in the south.

Looking ahead, the week will remain mostly dry with some rainy spells. Temperatures will remain lower than in previous days this week.