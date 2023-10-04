New seagrass areas and rich marine life found during Irish coastline survey by Coastwatch

The 2023 autumn survey of the Irish coastline by hundreds of Coastwatch volunteers has found a rich and diverse mix of marine life, especially new areas where seagrass populations are thriving, but also evidence of pollution from sewage and agricultural run-off.

Three surveyors reported new seagrass beds – one “lawn” in Co Wexford and two “meadows” in Dublin and Galway.

“The seagrass lawn has reappeared in a spot where it was last seen about two decades ago, giving hope in nature’s ability to recover,” said Coastwatch director Karin Dubsky.

Seagrass plays a critical role in maintaining marine biodiversity and seawater quality, while capturing carbon. It captures carbon up to 35 times faster than tropical rainforests, accounting for 10-18 per cent of total ocean carbon storage globally despite covering less than 0.1 per cent of the seafloor.

It can occur in different forms depending on species and becomes visible when there are very low tides. “Often the giveaway is loud brent geese families appearing out of nowhere to feast for that short exposure time,” Ms Dubsky explained.

A beach guard alerted Coastwatch of a large seagrass bed in Scotsman’s bay Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, she said, which contrasted with the “atrocious” levels of sludge killing seagrass beds at nearby Merrion strand. While global populations are declining, she said it was unclear whether this was the case in Ireland.

Chronic sewage pollution was found at a number of sites. These are typically identified, Ms Dubsky said, by tomato plants growing on water surfaces “in the splash zone” and sewage, especially wet wipes and sanitary waste, at the tide mark.

Carpets of opportunistic green algae and ectocarpus sludge layers were reported in parts of Dublin Bay and West Cork “with small streams and pipes carrying high or extremely high nitrate discharges into bays and feeding these problem algae”.

The problem was worst in West Cork due to agricultural run-off, while in Dublin it was due to urban pollution and run-off from roads, Ms Dubsky said.

There are huge numbers of dying cockles on the Duncannon shore in Co Wexford. This is at least the third such event in the past five years with research required on the cause. “Unknown isn’t good enough,” she added.

One piece of good news was less evidence of microplastics. “So far, shores which typically suffered plastic nurdle pollution after bad weather are reported way cleaner or free of them.”

This summer was the wettest since records began when more bathing waters were closed or warning notices erected, often as sewerage systems could not handle the combined load of rainwater and sewage, Ms Dubsky said. It coincided with a European court ruling that implementation and enforcement of EU nature law is not adequate and Ireland needs to set out clear protection and management measures for habitats and species of EU importance.

Ms Dubsky highlighted good examples of restoring beaches, notably Grattan beach in Galway, where Coastwatch regional coordinator Dr Kevin Lynch was working with the county council and local residents “to employ simple green methods to restore a beach, instead of putting more rock armour in and having a high carbon footprint beach clean machine remove the vital seeds and seaweeds which would allow nature to maintain itself”.

The Coastwatch survey is the longest running citizen science shore audit on the island of Ireland and was started with the support of The Irish Times and former environment editor Frank Mc Donald in 1987.

The 2023 version has been assisted by a new website, with a new way of booking a survey area and an app for volunteers to input data. Volunteers choose 500 metres of seashore as their “survey unit” and spend about an hour carrying out an eco-audit at low tide, usually with a friend or family member.

The survey continues until mid-October. “Any low tide when the sea is safe between now and October 15th is good,” said Dublin Fingal coordinator Michael Walsh.

“If you can find a little sunny break between all these weathers bashing the coast, you might find the more unusual too – animals which live in deeper water washed up or archaeological features exposed in sea banks or on the shore.”