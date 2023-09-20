Status yellow wind warning remains in place for Co Donegal as debris causes difficult driving

Met Éireann is predicting the weather today will be blustery with sunny spells and showers, some heavy with a few thunderstorms possible. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A status yellow wind warning remains in place for Co Donegal on Wednesday morning, but conditions around the rest of the country have eased following heavy rain in some regions overnight.

Met Éireann said Co Donegal will see west to southwest winds that will be very strong and gusty.

There is a chance of falling branches or trees and loose debris blowing around, as well difficult driving conditions. The warning will remain in place until 1pm.

Meanwhile, about 250 people are without power in Patrickswell, Co Limerick, following strong winds overnight. ESB Networks said it expects the fault to be restored by 12.30pm.

Met Éireann is predicting the weather today will be blustery with sunny spells and showers, some heavy with a few thunderstorms possible.

There will be fresh and gusty southwest winds, which will be strong in northern coastal areas. Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 17 degrees, with the mildest in the southeast.

Showers will become mostly confined to western and northern counties overnight. There will be long clear spells elsewhere and turning rather cold.

Lowest temperatures will range from 4 to 7 degrees with light to moderate southwest winds. There will be some mist and fog patches too.

“It is still quite windy this morning, but the winds are dropping off and will gradually ease,” said Met Éireann meteorologist Andrew Doran-Sherlock.

“It won’t be quite as windy today but there are showers developing and some of those could be heavy. It won’t be quite as wet and windy as Tuesday was. Showers will becoming fairly widespread throughout the day.”

He said the wettest parts of the country on Tuesday were in Atlantic coastal counties. A number of locations saw more than 30mms of rainfall.

Among the highest were Lough More, Co Donegal (50mms); Doolough, Co Galway (54mms); and Glengarriff, Co Cork (58mms). For context, the criteria for a yellow rainfall warning is 30-50mm of rainfall in 24 hours.