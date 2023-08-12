Nature diary: Inishowen Rivers Trust and a water quality and heritage workshop

The Inishowen Rivers Trust in Donegal advises other Rivers Trusts on the best educational courses for communities to learn about the ecology, geomorphology and water quality of rivers. Photograph: Inishowen Rivers Trust

Continuing our look at the impressive work of Rivers Trusts in Ireland, this week Nature Diary focuses on the Inishowen Rivers Trust in Donegal. Renowned for its training courses, this Rivers Trust now advises other trusts on the best educational courses for communities to learn about the ecology, geomorphology and water quality of rivers. It is also the first one to complete Ireland’s first community-led natural flood management scheme.

During Heritage Week, the Inishowen Rivers Trust will team up with the Sligo Bay Rivers Trust to hold a water quality and heritage workshop on the Garavogue River, which flows through Sligo town.

The practical hands-on workshop, suitable for adults and children, will be held in the Oates Brehony Building, John F Kennedy Parade, Sligo on Sunday, August 20th from 10.30am to 1pm. Raincoats and waterproof boots necessary. Admission free. More details on carlenelyttle@inishowenriverstrust.com