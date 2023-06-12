Thunderstorms forecast as Ireland set for the warmest week of the year

People enjoying the warm weather on Burrow Beach, Sutton, Co Dublin in June. Photograph: Tom Honan/ The Irish Times.

This week will be the hottest of the year so far, but will also bring much needed rain as thunderstorms forecast across Ireland on Monday.

It will feel muggy everywhere this week as a plume of warm air from the south crosses the country.

Temperatures will reach highs of between 23 and 27 degrees in most places until Thursday away from coastal areas where sea breezes will keep the temperature slightly lower.

The mugginess will extend into the night with some places not dropping below 16 degrees.

READ MORE

The warm air will drag up some thunderstorms in its wake with widespread heavy rain. Most parts of the State will get a thunderstorm on Monday and the pattern will remain for the rest of the week.

The State is going through the longest drought period for five year with all 25 synoptic stations (Met Éireann’s network of principle weather stations) recording drought periods of between 15 and 26 days. This qualifies as a period of absolute drought.

The level of drought extends from 51mm at Malin Head in Co Donegal to 74mm at Oak Park in Co Cavan. The latter figure qualifies as an agricultural drought which could have a detrimental impact on crops.

Met Éireann forecaster Paul Downes said the ground is so dry at present that there is a possibility of run-off and surface flooding during heavy thunderstorms though the water will be absorbed into the ground as the week progresses.

“Rain is needed but this is not the best way to get it with the chance of run-off, which could see roads flooded,” he said.

Temperatures will remain high until Thursday. Friday will be another warm day with highs of 25 degrees. It looks like the warm weather will continue into next weekend.