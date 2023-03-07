Cold but dry weather forecast amid warnings over road conditions

Met Éireann and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have issued warnings about road conditions this week as temperatures are set to drop to as low as minus five degrees in the midlands and north.

Temperatures as low as minus two have been reported in Dublin, Athenry and Knock on Tuesday morning.

The national forecaster’s status yellow ice warning for the State remains in place until 10am on Tuesday, with hazardous conditions seen on roads and paths.

Gerry Murphy of Met Éireann told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that cold conditions were going to continue for the week, with a risk of snow and sleet for much of the country.

READ MORE

Conditions on Tuesday morning were icy, especially on untreated roads, he warned. Temperatures had dropped to minus 3.4 degrees in Roscommon overnight and were going to be between three and six degrees during the day.

Brian Farrell of the RSA urged drivers to take care on the roads, to reduce speed, to watch out for pedestrians and to ensure windscreens were clear before driving.

Some rain, sleet and snow were present on Tuesday morning largely in the south, which has started to clear, while winter showers and lying snow remain in the north and the northwest. The midlands and the east coast remain dry with mostly clear, sunny conditions found across the country as the morning progresses. Light cloud will be found in the south.

A frosty start,icy stretches & some lying snow in parts. 🥶❄️



Rain, sleet & snow in the S & SW will clear away early in the morning to leave a cold, mostly sunny & dry day though cloud may linger in S parts.⛅️



Scattered wintry showers will affect the N & NW🌨️



Highs 3 to 6C pic.twitter.com/eNQG3b5uEe — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 7, 2023

Tuesday’s weather come as part of a cold snap that is expected to last until the weekend. This evening, temperatures are set to fall to as low as minus four across the country, with a low of minus six in Ulster and the north of Connacht.

Most of the country will remain dry in the evening, with cloud building up over Munster and south Leinster. Patches of rain, sleet and snow are expected to move into the southwest.

The largely dry but cold conditions countrywide will continue into the week and temperatures are not expected to climb back up to double figures until Saturday.

A weather system is likely to hit Cork and Kerry with a risk of sleet and snow. Similar conditions could spread to other parts of the country late on Wednesday and Thursday.

Uncertainty remains over Thursday’s forecast but dry conditions across most of the country are expected to give way to further rain and sleet. Rainfall radars suggest a wet start in the southwest on Thursday could spread nationwide by midmorning.