Ice warning from Monday evening with temperatures of -4 forecast

A yellow ice warning for the State will be in place from 6pm on Monday to 10am on Tuesday morning. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A severe cold snap will set in tonight and could potentially last until Friday.

A yellow ice warning for the State comes into force at 6pm on Monday and lasts until 10am on Tuesday.

The cold spell is forecast to set in from the north on Monday evening and spread southwards across the country overnight. Temperatures are expected to fall to between 0 and minus 4 degrees.

Met Éireann is warning of hazardous conditions due to icy stretches on roads and footpaths on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures on Tuesday will only rise to between 3 and 6 degrees. However, the wind chill factor will make it feel even colder by an average of four degrees in most places.

There is also a possibility of wintry falls of rain, sleet or snow in parts of the south, though generally it will be relatively dry countrywide throughout the week.

Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy said any snow is most likely to fall in the southern half of the country, but there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.

The cold spell is likely to linger until Friday with the forecast suggesting a return to milder conditions by the weekend.