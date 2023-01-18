Snow continues to cause hazardous conditions in some counties

Snow is to be heaviest in the north and west of the country, as cold temperatures again cause hazardous icy conditions on roads in several counties, Met Éireann has said.

The national forecaster said Wednesday morning would be cold with widespread frost and ice, with scattered snow showers, as well as hail and thunder, in some places.

By the evening, showers are likely to be isolated to Ulster, and highest temperatures to be between two and six degrees.

A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place until 9am on Wednesday for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, where Met Éireann said accumulations of snow should be expected in parts.

READ MORE

[ Cold snap to continue tomorrow with snow, thunder, hail forecast ]

Sligo County Council warned motorists that due to a “combination of freezing roads and falls of snow, sleet and hail”, roads across the county were “very hazardous”” on Wednesday morning.

The local authority advised drivers to cut speeds, particularly on smaller roads.

Leitrim County Council issued a similar warning to motorists, stating “priority routes” would be gritted by council crews.

The rest of the country – apart from Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford – is also covered by a status yellow warning until the same time for possible scattered sleet and snow showers, with icy stretches on roads likely.

A number of schools in Co Donegal closed on Tuesday due to snowfall on roads, as well as some schools in Co Cork.

Wednesday night will be “very cold with frost and icy stretches”, according to Met Éireann, creating more hazardous travel conditions.

Temperatures may drop to as low as minus four degrees in some parts of Ulster and the north midlands, it said.

[ Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow ]

Thursday will see more rain and sleet, but the day is expected to become drier as it goes on, with temperatures dropping to between minus one and minus four at night.

Senior Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said the current cold snap will ease towards the end of the week with milder temperatures expected for the weekend. Rain and milder temperatures will arrive on Friday and remain for the weekend, he said.

Mr Murphy told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that this weather pattern is normal for this time of year.

Temperatures on Friday are predicted to be between three to eight degrees during the day, and only falling to between six degrees and minus one degree at night.

A representative for the Jesuit Refugee Centre has described the tented accommodation that asylum seekers in Co Clare are sleeping in.

Eugene Quinn told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland he visited the direct provision centre in Knockalisheen in Meelick where 88 asylum seekers are being accommodated in 11 tents.

There are 88 men staying in 11 tents – eight per tent, with just beds, no furniture, their belongings in bags beside their bed, he said. Showers and toilets are external, with food served in the main centre, and there is external heating that flows through the tents, Mr Quinn added.

The men had been in a transit centre and had been focused on registering their protection claim. he said, adding all had been processed with assistance from the local social welfare office, although some had to travel to Dublin.

“Tents do not meet Ireland’s international obligations.” The 88 men have not been given any indication of how long they will stay in the tented accommodation, and the last group had stayed in tents for three months, he said.