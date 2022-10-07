Fire at Athy industrial yard prompts warning to stay indoors

Firefighters were called out to a large fire that broke out in an industrial park in Athy at around 2am on Friday. File photograph: The Irish Times

People in Athy have been warned to stay indoors due to potentially harmful smoke from a large fire that started in an old industrial yard in the Co Kildare town early on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out to a large fire that broke out in the industrial park at around 2am on Friday.

It is understood one area of the industrial yard had been used to store large amounts of rubbish by a waste operator that local councillors had been seeking to have cleared from the yard in recent months.

Kildare Fire Service said units from five fire stations were attending the fire, with firefighters still at the scene “dealing with ongoing firefighting issues”.

Kildare County Council warned local people to stay indoors due to large amounts of smoke from the fire.

“Due to ongoing smoke plumes visible in Athy, all persons in the affected area are advised to stay indoors with their doors and windows closed,” the council said.

“Anybody in the affected area and those with underlying health condition who may feel unwell as a result of the ongoing conditions are advised to seek medical assistance,” officials said.