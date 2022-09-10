Nature diary: Brittas Bay biodiversity

The public can find out more about Wicklow County Council’s conservation management plan for sections of the sand dunes in Brittas Bay by taking part in a series of free workshops over the next few months.

Raising awareness of this Special Area of Conservation is key to its survival, as are ongoing efforts to reduce bracken (fern) and sea buckthorn so rare flowers and birds can thrive in the dune heaths. The Behind the Beach outdoor events will complement this ongoing conservation work.

Upcoming workshops include a migrant bird field outing on Sunday, September 25th, a hands-on clean-up of the dunes on Saturday, October 1st, a nature discovery walk and talk on Thursday, October 13th, a dynamic dunes workshop on Thursday, October 27th, and a sea buckthorn management day on Saturday, November 5th.

Register your interest at wicklowheritage@wicklowcoco.ie