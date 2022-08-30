Taoiseach launches latest phase of Ulster Canal restoration

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Northern Ireland Minister for Infrastructure John O'Dowd marking the beginning of work on phase two of the Ulster Canal restoration project at Canal Stores, Clones, Co Monaghan

The latest phase of the Ulster Canal restoration project between Co Cavan and Co Armagh was launched by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Tuesday as the North-South tourism initiative takes a further step towards completion.

“This is a cross-Border project in the truest sense,” said Mr Martin. “This has been talked about for many decades, and has been a long-standing commitment for many governments.”

The event in Clones was held as diggers worked outside the historic Canal Stores building. Local representatives attended, along with members of the Clones Development Society, which started the process of reopening the canal in the late 1980s when they bought the then derelict stores building.

Mr Martin said the project represented “a hugely significant heritage, tourism and recreational amenity”.

“It’s an investment in our communities and a tangible example of what can be achieved through partnership and all-island collaboration.”

The Taoiseach said while work was only beginning on phase two, planning was well under way on phase three which will link Clones with Castle Saunderson. “The Government is determined to drive forward the next phase.”

Work began last week on the second phase, a 42-berth marina at Clones and the restoration of a 1km section of the canal.

The canal and land beside the Ulster Canal Stores at Clones, Co Monaghan, on Tuesday, where work has begun on phase two of the Ulster Canal restoration project. Photograph: Liam McBurney

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, who lives not far from Clones, has been seen as instrumental in getting the project to this stage. She recalled that when the Taoiseach announced at Cabinet the creation of the Shared Island Fund, which aims to promote and invest in cross-Border projects, “I said to you [Mr Martin] that day ‘I have just the project for you’. It’s really great that you had that vision.”

The potential of the canal for attracting investment and opening tourism opportunities to Clones, Cavan and surrounding areas was highlighted at the event. Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government Darragh O’Brien, Minister of State for Heritage Malcom Noonan, and CEO of Waterways Ireland John McDonagh all spoke of the opportunities the investment will bring.

Northern Ireland Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd was also in attendance, and noted the importance the project plays in creating cross-Border ties. “This will help to break down the barriers put up since the original foundation stone was erected. I hope all physical and significant barriers are breaking down.”

The cross-Border element of the canal was also noted by Ms Humphreys who had a message for politicians and bodies north of the Border. “Can I just say now to my good colleagues in Northern Ireland, the work doesn’t stop in Clones. Yes, a greenway is being developed to link Clones to Middletown [Co Armagh]. My vision is to see the Ulster Canal go the whole way from Lough Neagh. That is the last piece of the jigsaw of the inland waterway network.”