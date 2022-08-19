Weekend weather: unsettled and more typical for time of year

The weekend weather is forecast to be unsettled, with scattered showers expected. Image shows cloud forecast at noon, Saturday. Image: Windy.com

The highs of last weekend’s heatwave are but a memory as the weather returns to more unsettled and typical conditions for the time of year.

Met Éireann said Friday will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, before turning cloudy overnight with outbreaks of heavy rain, which will be heavy in places.

Temperatures will remain mild and humid, between 10 and 14 degrees, the national forecaster said.

Deirdre Lowe, a forecaster with Met Éireann, said the weather is coming in from the Atlantic over the next few days.

“It looks like it will be pretty unsettled and it won’t be a heatwave, with temperatures more typical for the time of year. In the high teens or the low 20s but feeling quite pleasant enough in the sunnier breaks,” she said.

The “narrow band of rain” experienced in the northwest overnight will gradually move southwards on Saturday, breaking into showers and reaching the southeast in the evening.

Good sunny spells will develop in the fresher air behind the rain, with highest temperatures of between 16 and 20 degrees.

“It will still be pretty humid for much of the day in the southeast,” Ms Lowe added.

On Sunday, the winds will be very light and variable. Sunday morning will be mainly dry, with sunny spells in central and northern areas. However, outbreaks of rain are likely in southern parts.

“During the afternoon and evening, cloud will generate across the rest of the country, bringing in a few light showers,” Ms Lowe said. “Some heavy rain is likely on Sunday night, leading into a rather dull start for Monday, with still some rain around, though it will brighten up through the day.”

Highest temperatures will be between 18 and 22 degrees, warmest over the eastern half of the country.

Tuesday will be bright with sunny spells and well-scattered showers with some rain likely on Tuesday evening and night.

The forecast for the remainder of the week is unsettled, Met Éireann added.