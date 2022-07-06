Summer weather: Dry, warm spell on the way with temperatures of up to 24 degrees

The early days of next week are looking to bring 'a lot of dry weather with temperatures in the low, possibly mid-20s,' Met Éireann said. Photograph: Eric Luke

Temperatures could reach up to 24 degrees this weekend and a period of dry, warm weather is on its way next week, according to Met Éireann’s latest forecast.

While Thursday will start cloudy, spells of sunshine are expected to develop through the day. “A good deal of dry weather” with light scattered showers is also expected.

The highest temperatures will range from 17 degrees in western and northern areas, to 22 or 23 degrees in the south and southeast, Met Éireann said.

Friday will be dry in many areas with isolated showers and a good deal of cloud cover with better sunshine later in the day, most likely in the south.

By Saturday, the weather is expected to be largely dry with well scattered showers with a mix of cloud and sunny periods. Temperatures will reach highs of 19 to 23 degrees, warmest in the south and cooler in the far west and northwest.

Sunday could see temperatures of up to 24 degrees and as it is expected to be a “mainly dry and warm day” with sunny spells. The highest temperatures will be across Leinster and Munster with light westerly or variable breezes.

The early days of next week are looking to bring “a lot of dry weather with temperatures in the low, possibly mid-20s,” Met Éireann said.

It will remain somewhat cooler for the western and northwestern areas where it may be cloudier with a chance of rain there on Tuesday next week.